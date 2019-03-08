The weekend's best concerts: March 8-10

Friday 3.8

Mac Irv @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Earning the term “hometown hero” as much as any Twin Cities rapper, Mac Irv is a product of Minneapolis from his youth to his days as an all-Big Ten Gophers basketball player in the late 2000s to his rap career. He’s presumably close to following up 2017’s personal, introspective Misfit: 55411, continuing to hone a similar lyrical approach with the new singles “Know Myself” and “Time Alone.” This month, Irv will head out on tour with Rhymesayers party animal Prof, but first, he’ll play the Fine Line in a rare hometown headlining show. With Mac Turner, Prince Riley, Tae Supreme, and Solo Star. 18+. 8 p.m. $12/$25. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Eric Mayson @ Icehouse

Last Friday, Minneapolis singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and former City Pages Picked to Click top-three finisher Eric Mayson returned with his swirl of a second solo album, the eclectic, prog-pop opusŌp-Nope (probably the most Minnesotan album title you’ll see all year). While Mayson’s name is the only one on the album cover, and as wide-ranging as his talents are, it took an array of collaborators to fully bring it to life, including producers Big Cats and Eric Blomquist. With Aby Wolf, Ted Olsen, and Theo Langason. 21+. 11 p.m. $8/$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Bobby Lyle @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

As a contemporary jazz pianist, Lyle’s extended stints on Capitol and then Atlantic were sandwiched around his tenure as a musical director for Bette Midler, Al Jarreau, and Anita Baker. Decades ago, he returned to the Twin Cities, where he was raised, and he’ll celebrate his 75th birthday (coming on March 11) with a solo piano gig on the Steinway in the Dunsmore Room Friday, followed by an appearance with his organ trio on Saturday. All ages. 6 p.m. Fri. $20. 7:30 p.m. Sat., $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 3.9

Mike Doughty @ First Avenue

In 1994, the Mike Doughty-led New York band Soul Coughing released their debut album, Ruby Vroom, establishing them as one of the quirkiest and most instantly recognizable bands in ‘90s alternative music, blending rock, hip-hop, jazz, and more. Doughty is on the road playing shows in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary, and it’s no surprise he made sure to visit Minneapolis for two shows; he has an especially solid fan base here, and he’s recorded both studio and live albums in the city. With Wheatus. Also Sunday. 18+. 8 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Flesh Eaters @ Turf Club

Dating from punk’s early days, L.A.’s Flesh Eaters have enjoyed an episodic existence, with a revolving lineup around singer/songwriter Chris D. (Desjardins). They fuse aggressive punk attitude with splashes of blues, rockabilly, and boogie amidst D.’s apocalyptic-noir ravings. The band’s 1981 lineup, featuring members of X (John Doe, D.J. Bonebrake) and the Blasters (Dave Alvin, Steve Berlin, Bill Bateman), was its best, and that classic crew recorded I Used to Be Pretty, the Eaters’ first album in 15 years, and has hit the road. The veteran all-star cast ensures Pretty’s originals and covers glow with fiercely idiosyncratic caustic charm. Porcupine, with ex-Hüsker Dü Greg Norton, opens. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $25—$30. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul.More info here.—Rick Mason

The Revivalists @ Palace Theatre

The shimmery, atmospheric dose of gospel-pop devotion “Otherside of Paradise” opens the Revivalists’ Take Good Care with suspiciously Mumford-like overtones. David Shaw’s soulful rasp retains its gospel shades for much of Care, and pop infiltrates much of the album, but some suggestions of the swampy funk, R&B, and brass of the band’s New Orleans home subsequently manifest themselves. Nevertheless, specific NOLA influences are relatively thin in a generally amiable but essentially drifting rock/jam band more prone to hooks and catchy choruses than true grit. Rayland Baxter opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $40—$65.17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Habib Koite @ Vieux Carre

The veins of soul, blues, and string-driven folk music course through Mali as vibrantly as anywhere in the world, and Koite is one the country’s most riveting contemporary performers. He ingrains Western tropes into his heritage as seamlessly as the handful of tribal languages he invokes to match the themes and locales of his songs, though he often sings in English too. 8 and 10 p.m. $30-$45. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 3.10

Chamber Music Society of Minnesota @ Sundin Concert Hall at Hamline

The theme of this afternoon concert is “Music of Desolation,” ideal for gluttons of punishment seeking to escape their snowbound domiciles for a different shade of dolor. No matter, poignancy is powerful, and a premiere from John Harbison (“Sonata for Viola and Piano”) along with Respighi’s “Il Tramonto” (The Sunset) featuring local mezzo-soprano star Adriana Zabala are a pair of potent lures. 4 p.m. $25 (seniors $20, students free). 1531 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Kurt Elling @ Dakota

The Downbeat magazine Critic’s Poll has anointed Elling the Male Vocalist of the Year over a dozen times, including in 2018, both for the chances he takes with his often-intoxicating vocalese and his grounding in the tradition of jazz spoken-word as a dedicated disciple of the late, marvelous, Mark Murphy. His latest, The Questions, covers Dylan, adds lyrics to a Jaco Pastorius tune, and is awash in resonant ruminations. 7 and 9 p.m. $30-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

A piano prodigy soaking up wisdom from the elders, Cohen is a traditionalist with technique to burn. He’s a producer and co-performer of the Jazz Masters Legacy Series of recordings and interviews that thus far has featured Ron Carter and Jimmy Cobb, and he has collaborations with Tootie Heath, Benny Golson, and George Coleman in the works. He’s also a member of Christian McBride’s trio and taps his inexhaustible energy to frequently swing by the Dunsmore Room with his own trio. 7:30 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

We Banjo 3 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Celtgrass is shorthand for the music of We Banjo 3, two sets of brothers from Galway, Ireland. As the term suggests, the quartet explores the shared roots of traditional Irish music and American bluegrass. Contemporary folk-pop also rises on tunes sung by David Howley, most impressively on the immigrant-sympathetic “Light in the Sky” from 2018’s Haven. Mostly acoustic, the group’s picking prowess shines on instrumentals: banjos conspiring with mandolin, fiddle, guitar, and occasional guest horns to explore splendid nexuses like “Dawn Breaks.” 7:30 p.m. $25—$35. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason