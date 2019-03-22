The weekend's best concerts: March 22-24

Better Oblivion Community Center @ First Avenue

Like sand in water or that extra credit question on your AP Calc exam, Conor Oberst’s perpetual sob is insoluble—there’s no voice that can blend with his wonderful bleat in pure harmony, no cure for his irritable malaise. No ray of hopeful sunshine herself, Phoebe Bridgers refuses to Emmylou sweetly over the top when Oberst takes lead, instead accentuating vocal eccentricities I don’t always catch on her solo stuff, and that goes double for her spotlight moments. On their solid self-titled debut as a duo, Bridgers and Oberst encourage each other to vent at the all-too-splutterworthy annoyances of everyday life at the expense of their craft, their dignity, their sanity. In other words, they’re perfect for each other. 18+7 p.m. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Daymé Arocena @ Dakota

A supple vocal stylist, Arocena has absorbed the hip-swiveling energy of the rumba and salsa, the silken sandpaper of rhythm & blues, and the mystical religious passion of the Santeria faith. All are embedded in the Afro-Cuban musical tradition, and the immediacy of her connections, at age 26, is a heartwarming harbinger of her future greatness. 7 + 9 p.m. $20-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Aar Maanta @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Cedar walks the talk about integrating its cosmopolitan musical mission into the Somali-dominant neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside. The London-based Somali singer Aar Manta is releasing Ubadkaa Mudnaanta Leh (which translates as Children Have Priority), a collaboration with the Somali multi-media artist Said Salah and more than 20 youth from Cedar-Riverside. Preceding the show will be short story readings from the Children’s Theater Company and a fashion show from Sisterhood Boutique. All ages. 6 p.m. Free (RSVP encouraged). 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

ModernMedieval @ Summit Center for Arts & Innovation

As this a cappella trio’s name suggests, ModernMedieval straddles centuries, linking the alluring, refined realms of early and new music with exquisite vocals. In this SPCO Liquid Music program, MM members Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek (late of Anonymous 4), Eliza Bagg and Abigail Lennox (both of Roomful of Teeth) will perform ecstatic chants by renowned 12th century composer Hildegard von Bingen. They will also be joined by celebrated new music composers Julianna Barwick, Ben Frost, and Angélica Negrón, each presenting newly commissioned pieces; some combining voices and electronics. Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $20-$25. 1524 Summit Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 3.23

St. Paul & the Broken Bones @ Palace Theatre

Not to be confused with the consequences of negotiating our capital city’s icy sidewalks, Birmingham, Alabama’s St. Paul and the Broken Bones are a terrific R&B/neo-soul band influenced by Muscle Shoals and Memphis and led by charismatic, gospel-inspired singer Paul Janeway. On last fall’s release of the band’s third album, Young Sick Camellia, its roots fracture in myriad experimental directions. Dashes of electronics, hip-hop, strings, and funk complicate the core horn attack with numerous subtle innovations. Janeway meanwhile continues his Southern-bloodied sociopolitical musings. Michael Nau opens. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $30-$50. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 3.24

Molly Tuttle @ Dakota

Tuttle is slightly superior as a finger-picking guitarist than she is as a singer, yet oh what a clear, pure voice she possesses. To hear her dart through the chord progressions of a standard like “Gentle on my Mind” at a blitzkrieg pace while replenishing the lyrics with her vocal well-water, a shy smile beneath her bangs, ranks among the most pleasant ambushes in music today. Her first full-length doesn’t come out until April 5 but she’s already the only woman ever to win the International Bluegrass Music Award’s Instrumentalist of the Year. Go. 7 p.m. $25-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

