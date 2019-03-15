The weekend's best concerts: March 15-17

Friday 3.15

Blake Shelton @ Xcel Energy Center

Miranda Lambert’s former husband has assembled a decent catalog over the past two decades, working in a style of homespun radio-friendly competence that’s only gotten more easygoing with age. To give you an idea where Shelton’s coming from these days, his two big hits off his most recent album, Texoma Shore, were called “I’ll Name the Dogs” and “I Lived It.” These days, of course, Shelton is best known as a judge on The Voice—where he was caught in a local-angled fib this week, pretending to be a big Soul Asylum fan on camera after a hot mic caught him asking who sang “Runaway Train.” With Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins. 7 p.m. $26-$126. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 3.16

Vince Staples @ Palace Theatre

Now 25, the whip-smart Long Beach rapper and hilarious, must-follow Twitter user Vince Staples began as a satellite (not an actual member) of the Odd Future collective at the onset of this decade. Not an artist to remain stagnant, his projects tend to have their own, distinct identities within his catalog, including 2015’s epic double album Summertime ‘06, 2017’s electronic-driven Big Fish Theory, and last fall’s mostly Kenny Beats-produced FM!, where he successfully entertained the recent trend of the short, compact rap album. With JPEGMAFIA and Trill Sammy. 18+. 9 p.m. $32.50-$132.50. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

The Subdudes @ Dakota

The Subdudes have grown into a quirky institution over some 30 years, and their wondrous idiosyncrasies could only have originated in New Orleans. Going with Steve Amedée’s minimalist percussion in lieu of a regular drum kit, Tommy Malone’s mostly acoustic picking, John Magnie’s soulfully wheezing accordion, and fathomless vocal harmonies, the ’dudes tap that strange Crescent City elixir while paddling a distinctive path through bayous thick with gospel, blues, Cajun, rock, and beyond. The quartet’s first new studio album in a decade apparently is imminent. 7 p.m. $40—$60. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 3.17

Connie Evingson @ Jungle Theater

Evingson’s agile phrasing seems effortlessly graceful, like a figure skater sticking a double axel and gliding away with arms spread and costume flowing. She’s become increasingly adept at poignant reverie, and wry humor has always been a strong suit, but it’s the rhythmic command, rapid or slow, that fuels her appeal. This tenth anniversary of her roughly bi-annual gigs at the Jungle find her in stellar, familiar company—pianist Jon Weber, bassist Gordy Johnson, and Dave Karr on sax. 4 p.m. $30. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

