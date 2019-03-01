The weekend's best concerts: March 1-3

Friday 3.1

Julia Holter @ Turf Club

Can a pop singer-songwriter doggedly following her muse be cerebral to a fault? Holter tests the premise on Aviary. Her fifth album of keen internal listening/transcribing is another push further into her celebratory discoveries, balanced by the occasional, paradoxical dead-ends that frame them. The music provides worthy perches. How this all translates into a club gig could be celebratory discovery of its own. 8 p.m. $15. 21+ 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

I’m With Her @ First Avenue

A true roots supergroup, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan united as I’m With Her well before Hilary Clinton picked the phrase as a campaign slogan. The trio’s politics on its charming, year-old debut album, See You Around, are of the relationship variety. Genuinely collaborative, the lyrics are written with flair and nuance, carrying over to gorgeous three-part harmonies and sublime instrumental work, a mostly acoustic mix of bluegrass, folk, and country. Their new single, “Call My Name,” produced by Mike Elizondo, is darker, enigmatic, and haunting. Mipso opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $35. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Christian Zacharias with the SPCO @ Ordway

During his 2009-16 tenure as an artistic partner with the SPCO, Zacharias was a conductor and pianist of equally high measure, and his return to the Ordway finds him playing the one of the final piano concertos from his beloved Mozart (No. 27 in B-flat). After conducting strings-oriented pieces by Bruckner and contemporary German composer Jorg Widmann, he’ll conclude with Beethoven’s lively Symphony No. 2. 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. $12-$50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. Also free on Sat. at Carleton College, and $11-$40 at 2 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall. More info here.—Britt Robson

Astralblak @ Fine Line

Seeds, the title of Astralblak’s first album since abandoning their old name, ZuluZuluu, is a metaphor of great durability. It can be understood as a broad exploration into the roots of their heritage, into the ways each member is growing out as their own branch, and of the cyclical nature of life. The group pulls inspiration from an increasingly wider range of sounds on this album, but while globally minded, they also consciously pay homage to a regional lineage. Pieces of different Midwestern industrial hubs run throughout their music: the Ohio funk of Zapp & Roger, Bootsy Collins, Slave, or Ohio Players; the house music of Frankie Knuckles in Chicago; the different eras of Detroit, from Curtis Mayfield to Moodymann to Jay Dee; and, of course, the Minneapolis Sound. With Lady Midnight, Nazeem & Spencer Joles, and Sarah White. 9 p.m $12-$30. 318 1st Ave N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Eamon Whalen

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 3.2

Empress Of @ Turf Club

On her 2015 debut LP, Me, Lorely Rodriguez (the titular ruler) weirded up pop hooks with electronic experiments and charted her romantic difficulties with sharp lyrical specificity. Last year’s follow-up, Us, smoothed over those sonic edges but kept the eye for the odd detail intact—for instance, “Lets go on the roof and talk some shit/We can see the city if we squint/I hate when you smoke cigarettes/You hate when I mention it.” With Salt Cathedral. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 3.3

YMusic @ Icehouse

This “new classical” sextet—three strings, trumpet, flute, and clarinet—has contributed recently to Paul Simon’s farewell tour, studio sessions with Bruce Hornsby, and concerts with the Tallest Man on Earth. They wowed at the Walker playing with Staves, a collab now documented on a Nonesuch album. But hearing their original material in an intimate venue like Icehouse seems particularly enticing. 6 p.m. $17 ($20 at the door). 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.