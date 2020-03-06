The weekend's best concerts: Mar. 6-8

Friday 3.6

Black Lips @ Turf Club

Known for outrageous and sometimes literally scatological stage antics, the jokesters in Black Lips rock with demented cheer. The long-running garage-punk band’s new Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart is apparently their country move, which mainly means an uptick in drinking songs, although the occasional harmonica solo appears too. With Poppy Jean Crawford. 21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Zeitgeist: Playing it Close to Home 2020 @ Studio Z

This celebration of local compositions is an annual highlight on the itinerary of the new-music ensemble Zeitgeist, and in recent years it has mixed winning amateur works from the Eric Stokes Song Contest with a piece by an established Minnesota-based composer. This year’s program features the world premiere of a multi-movement work written especially for the Zeitgiest quartet by Randy Bauer, a former McKnight Foundation Fellow winner and current associate professor at Macalester, along with pieces by four others, including 10-year-old Iris Hu. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday. $15; $10 for seniors and students. 274 East Fourth St., Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 3.7

Three 6 Mafia @ The Fillmore

Dark, sleek, keyed to the intersection of menacing orchestral synthesizers and whirring snare drums, Three 6 Mafia’s roiling sound sucks you in with the inevitability of an electronic whirlpool. Organized by Juicy J and DJ Paul, their reunion show celebrates the Memphis group’s influence on the generation of trap music that emerged during their decade-long hiatus. 18+. 7 p.m. $59.50. 521 N 5th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sunday 3.8

Beausoleil @ Dakota

In addition to helming the best Cajun band on the planet, fiddler Michael Doucet is one of the nicest, most genuine folks you’ll ever meet. Beausoleil has been around forever, or least since 1973, so their frequent tour stops rarely get the notice they deserve. But as always, there is new juice in their set list—in this case some tunes from Doucet’s new Compass album, Lacher Prise, including a cover of Boozoo Chavis’s zydeco gem “Lula Lula Don’t You Go To Bingo.” It’s galvanizing to hear them in a venue as intimate as the Dakota—though you’ll have to negotiate the lack of a dance floor yourself. 7 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

