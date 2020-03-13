The weekend's best concerts: Mar. 13-15

Friday 3.13

Joe Bonamassa @ Orpheum Theatre

Bonamassa is a hybrid of two iconic strains of modern blues guitar: the Chicago style that first electrified the Delta blues of a century ago, and the English Invasion that took its cue from that Windy City sound. The result is a tad less soulful (despite his genuinely fine vocals and inclusion of backup singers and horns onstage) but plenty galvanizing, especially if you worship at the altar of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton. Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $73-$203. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 3.14

Thundercat @ The Fillmore

A bass virtuoso and a goof, Thundercat resurrects the performance-funk of Bootsy and George Clinton (but with an emphasis on midtempo balladry), dips into the spider-fingers technical bravura of Jaco Pastorius and strains it through the 21stcentury California astral-jazz whirlwind of Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington. It makes sense that he is covering “Them Changes” on this current tour, as he’s indebted to Buddy Miles Band bassist David Hull as well. He’s also including songs from his upcoming record, including the lead single, “DragonBall Durag,” a mashup of killer bass line, corny lyrics and falsetto vocals. 8 p.m. $25. 18+. 525 N. 5th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 3.15



