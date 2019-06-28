The weekend's best concerts: June 27-29

The weekend brings Rock the Garden, Go Fest, and the Doomtree-anchored Common Sound Music Festival in St. Louis Park. Conveniently, they're all on different days.

Friday 6.28

Chris Young @ Mystic Lake

Chris Young has the deepest, soupiest baritone you’ll hear in contemporary country, a sound so rich and warm you could dilute it with butter. Although his hits range thematically from post-breakup nostalgia (“Think of You”) to post-prandial lust (“Gettin’ You Home”) to his favorite color (“Neon”), his great subject is just how low he can sing. With Morgan Evans. 8 p.m. $49/$99. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd, Prior Lake. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Go Fest '19 @ Cabooze Outdoor Plaza

Lake Street Dive @ Palace Theatre

Tina and the B-Sides @ Turf Club

Saturday 6.29

Culture Abuse @ 7th St Entry

California rockers Culture Abuse work with a fairly straightforward toolkit, primarily centering on David Kelling’s slacker vocals (somewhere between Britt Daniel and Julian Casablancas), surging hooks, and blitzing riffs. If it’s not overly ambitious, Kelling and co. make it work song after song. After debuting in 2016 on the Virginia indie label 6131, they leveled up to Epitaph Records for last year’s Bay Dream, inspired by Kelling’s move from San Francisco to Los Angeles. With Tony Molina, Young Guv, and Dare. 18+. 8 p.m. $16/$18. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Lerado @ Skyway Theatre (Studio B)

St. Paul rapper Lerado, aka Lerado Khalil, sounds like he grew up on a lot of Earl Sweatshirt and the Chicago cult rap hero Lucki, but he’s already found a signature sound, his narcotized flow half-buried in murky, lo-fi beats, his songs tending to run just two or two and a half minutes. He released his debut project, Shark Fin Soup, last summer, garnering some love from Pitchfork. Earlier this month, he returned with Mildly Happy, showing how experimental he’s willing to get— “November” sounds kinda like a neon-lit Jenga tower crashing down in slow motion. With Adot, ZODIAK, Kelvino, and Trey$son Green. 18+. 9 p.m. $10. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

The Lonely Island @ Armory

Comedy-rap trio the Lonely Island (Andy Samberg along with day-one friends and former SNL writers Akiva Shaffer and Jorma Taccone) is back and more ridiculous than ever. Following such timeless classics as “Dick in a Box” and “Jizz in My Pants,” their new, Netflix-exclusive short film The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience and its accompanying concept album imagines an alternate baseball history where Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire recorded a collaborative rap album while they were teammates on the Oakland A’s. It features Sia, Haim, and lots of steroid jokes. With Neal Brennan. 8 p.m. $62.50-$132. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Rock the Garden 2019 @ Walker Art Center

Finesse @ Kitty Cat Klub

She Rock Punk Jam @ Moon Palace

Sunday 6.30

Southern Avenue @ Turf Club

Living up to Memphis’ musical legacy, Southern Avenue exults in its hometown’s rootsy elixir of blues, gospel, R&B, funk, and Southern soul. With subtle modern touches, the band soars on Tierinii Jackson’s powerful, alternately sassy, sultry, assertive voice, and guitarist Ori Naftaly’s funky flurries and rapier leads. SA’s second album, Keep On, pumped by a pair of Bo-Keys horns, is loaded with no-nonsense originals about tough relationships and bridging societal divides (“We’ve Got The Music,” with Stax vocalist William Bell). It concludes with the Sam Cooke-like dose of positivity “We’re Gonna Make It”). Ken Valdez opens. 21+. 7 p.m. $12—$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More infohere.—Rick Mason

Common Sound Music Festival with Doomtree, Jeremy Messersmith @ Beth El Synagogue

The Roots @ Mystic Lake

