The weekend's best concerts: June 21-23

Friday 6.21

Wand @ Cedar Cultural Center

Wand was already an exciting band out of the gate, a fiery, intense L.A. unit that released three albums in just 13 months, beginning with Ganglion Reef in 2014. But Ty Segall, Mikal Cronin, and Thee Oh Sees, among other acts in Wand’s orbit, have had similar runs, and it takes more than that to stand out. Led by Cory Hanson, who previously played in bands like Meatbodies and Together Pangea, Wand has bounded forward with their past two albums, simultaneously trimming some of their shagginess and stretching their legs. In 2017, after adding two members, including occasional singer Sofia Arreguin, they upped the ante with Plum. Then, this spring, the band returned with their most ambitious album yet, the hour-long Laughing Matter, where Hanson and co. cycled through a more expansive procession of styles, from the acoustic sigh of “High Planes Drifter” to the hypnotic heartland rock of “Wonder.” With Dreamdecay. 8 p.m. $13/$15. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Shawn Mendes @ Xcel Energy Center

The acoustic drop in Shawn Mendes’s “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” was a key moment for pop this decade, demonstrating that other genres—pop-folk, arena-rock, funk retro—have assumed the distinctive structure of EDM songs. The Canadian singer-songwriter's latest album, Shawn Mendes, blends those genres and more into a polished, eclectic mix, unified by his oleaginous voice. With Alessia Cara. 7:30 p.m. $46-$155. 199 W Kellogg Blvd., St Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Carrie Underwood @ Target Center

On her sixth album and sales blockbuster, Cry Pretty, the queen of cathartic country karaoke jams recorded the biggest power ballads of her career: songs of loud, impassioned triumph, over booming drums and spacious rock riffs. No arena is large enough to contain “Ghosts on the Stereo,” the choir-adorned “Kingdom,” or the centrist anthem “Love Wins.” With Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. 7 p.m. $49-$99. 600 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Saturday 6.22

Sinkane @ Turf Club

Few artists in the indie-sphere share the seeming limitlessness of Ahmed Gallab, b.k.a. Sinkane, who spent parts of his youth living in London and Sudan before moving to the States when he was five. In 2012, the singer and multiinstrumentalist’s DFA/City Slang debut, Mars, introduced the breadth of his talent and ambition, a vibrant admixture of rock, funk, jazz, and more. The follow-up, Mean Love, was similarly varied but more streamlined, and it crystallized Gallab’s pop potential as a singer. His latest is the new Dépaysé, thoroughly informed by Gallab’s identity as an immigrant and how it relates to the Trump era. With Bassel & the Supernaturals. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 6.23

Río Mira @ Cedar Cultural Center

El Pacífico Sur, the coastal Ecuador-Colombia border region, is transected by Río Mira, also the apropos name of this binational group whose music taps local heritage rooted in Africa. Dual marimbas ignite a simmering cauldron of polyrhythms laced by call-and-response vocals often prompted by Karla Kanora’s charismatic, declarative voice. RM’s infectious, exhilarating debut album, Marimba Del Pacífico, is packed with folkloric references to cuisine, dances, geography, even mosquito-borne fever, obliterating borders with cultural ties and brilliant mallet work. Venerable local outfit Ecuador Manta opens. 7:30 p.m. $16—$18. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

