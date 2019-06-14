The weekend's best concerts: June 14-16

Friday 6.14

Father John Misty/Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit @ Armory

Father John Misty has invented his own snide, bitter style of cocktail-lounge musical comedy, although he sings more like James Taylor than Billy Joel. Jason Isbell has mastered a gravely earnest country-folk hybrid whose austere, dust-coated sound matches the realist detail of his writing. Their double-bill show is sure to emphasize the contrast. With Jade Bird. All ages. 7 p.m. $53-$60. 500 S. Sixth St, Minneapolis.More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Nur-D @ 7th St. Entry

By rapping about social anxiety and video games with jovial, slightly nervous enthusiasm, Nur-D lives up to his name. On last year’s Mixtape 2: Electric Boogaloo, the bouncy singsong jams move (“Get Familiar”), and the fragile, adorable ballads ache (“Nin10doh”). His show is also a release party for his next mixtape. With Fruitpunchloverboy, Mac Turner, Lt. Sunnie, Kode Red, and Tuvok the Word. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $10/$15. 701 First Ave. N.. More info here. —Lucas Fagen

Stanley Clarke Band @ Dakota

Classically trained virtuoso Stanley Clarke is the most innovative bassist of his generation, and also one of the most prolific. A founding member of the groundbreaking jazz fusion band Return To Forever, Clarke pioneered funky string slapping, note flurries, and bass-defined melodies. The latest version of his ever-evolving band is a sextet, including keyboardists Cameron Graves and Beka Gochiashvili, who also played on 2018’s wildly eclectic The Message. Around a loose dystopian theme, its material ranges from blistering funk to Bach to jazz-infused pop, rock, and hip-hop. Also Saturday. 7 & 9 p.m. $30—$60. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 6.15

Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon @ Armory

Despite considerable musical differences, this double bill makes because of the bands’ similarly conceptual songwriting. Led by Claudio Sanchez and his poppy, almost androgynous voice, New York’s Coheed and Cambria have a fluid, occasionally metallic prog-rock sound; they’ve largely remained committed to a sci-fi storyline throughout their entire recording career, most recently with last year’s Vaxis—Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures. The altogether heavier Atlanta band Mastodon also built their reputation off concept albums, starting with 2004’s Moby-Dick-inspired Leviathan and, later, 2009’s Crack the Skye, which they’ll be performing at the Armory in light of its 10th anniversary. 6:30 p.m. $31-$104.50. 500 6th St. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Taj Mahal Quartet @ Minnesota Zoo

After some 50 years, Taj Mahal (born Henry St. Clair Fredericks Jr.) continues building his legacy as a country blues aficionado and master whose ethnomusicological curiosity has spawned global connections and insight. His pursuit of blues threads from the Caribbean to Africa, India and the South Pacific has led to an uncommonly rich, deeply influential, profoundly innovative body of work that will long resonate. Mahal will lead his quartet at the zoo, promising to leave his audience satisfied ’n tickled too. The Stan Kipper (of local New Primitives fame) Trio opens. 7:30 p.m. $50—$62.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here.—Rick Mason

The Comet Is Coming @ Turf Club

Despite the cosmic vagueness of the title of The Comet Is Coming’s second album, Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery(released earlier this year), there’s nothing spaced-out or occult about this sax-synth-drum trio, featuring the mighty British-Barbadian hornman Shabaka Hutchings, reigning here under the name King Shabaka. His attack is blunt and focused, communicating emotion in sharp, staccato bursts and repeating strands of upwardly arching melody, his tune-sense holding strong even when he’s telegraphing a series of single note dot-dot-dashes. Drummer Max “Betamax” Hallett can sprawl out with trippy accents but prefers a steady backbeat or heavy unshifting patterns, and synth maestro Danelectro (aka Dan Leavers) is a versatile mood-setter, contributing minimalist ripples that nostalgically echo ’70s futurism, new-wave chord vamps, and a synth bass I bet you’ll feel in your pancreas if you see them at the Turf in June. If Kamasi Washington’s sprawling spiritual ecstasy ever strikes you as just maybe a little bit extra, here’s some brassy improv as down to earth as the volatile hunk of gaseous interstellar ice Hutchings and his pals are sure will one day destroy our planet. With Makr and DJ Jon Jon Scott (Sound Verite). 8 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 6.16

Charly Bliss @ 7th St. Entry

Charly Bliss made the familiar “indie guitar band goes ’80s pop” jump in just two albums, a record low. Their debut, Guppy, abounded with grungy guitar noise and power-pop choruses, while the new Young Enough daubs on keyboard polish, clouds of electronic smoke, and new wave glitter. On both albums, Eva Hendricks’s sharp, giddy, excellent songcraft sparkles. With Emily Reo. 7 p.m. $15/$17. 701 First Ave. N.. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Polo G, NLE Choppa @ El Nuevo Rodeo

Polo G and NLE Choppa are two leaders of rap’s youth vanguard. Polo is a 20-year-old from Chicago’s North Side who broke out last year with the infectious street smash “Finer Things,” following it with an even bigger collaboration with Bronx sing-rapper Lil Tjay, “Pop Out.” Meanwhile, Memphis native Choppa has the distinction of being a phenomenal rap talent who wasn’t born until 2002(!). The NLE stands for No Love Entertainment, and his style is fittingly cold and ruthless. His explosion came off the strength of January’s “Shotta Flow,” an incredibly hard burst of menacing energy. Choppa reportedly turned down at least one $3 million record deal, choosing instead to work under the wing of resurgent mogul Steve Stoute and his startup UnitedMasters. 7 p.m. $40. 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers @ Dakota

Since the early ’90s, Mindi Abair has contributed saxophone and/or vocals to innumerable diverse sessions while her solo career emphasized pop-jazz often uncomfortably close to the dreaded “smooth.” Her evident sax chops and hints of more substantial roots bloomed around the time she hooked up with guitarist Randy Jacobs and the Boneshakers. Now, on her gritty, hard-rockin’, blues and funk slathered No Good Deed, Abair channels Joan Jett and Junior Walker with muscular covers of the Rascals, Pat Benatar, Etta James, and Ike and Tina Turner, among impressive originals. 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

