The weekend's best concerts: July 5-7

Friday 7.5

Meckler Family Going Away Party @ Dakota

During his decade-plus in the Twin Cities, composer-trumpeter Adam Meckler steadily improved, to where this year’s Adam Meckler Orchestra disc is the best local jazz album thus far, an inventive swirl of horn voicings and dynamic shifts in mood that recall Charles Mingus. Now Meckler and his wife, vocalist Jana Nyberg, are headed off to Michigan Tech, where Meckler has landed a gig as Professor of Jazz Studies at Michigan Tech. Well earned, but for us, bittersweet. 7 p.m. $15-$25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 7.6

Bill Callahan @ Cedar Cultural Center

Callahan is a stark, bitter acoustic troubadour. His long and winding songs charm thanks to his deep, flat, wry spoken-word singing and the strangely courteous tone with which he gets lost in thought and solves obscure puzzles in song. His new Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest is a contented but still quite pensive ode to domesticity and family life. With Bill McKay. 8 p.m. $25/$28. 416 Cedar Ave. S. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Remo Drive @ Fine Line

The rare emo band who cite Sting’s The Dream of the Blue Turtles as a formative influence, the local boys in Remo Drive rock melodically and melancholically. On their new Natural, Everyday Degradation, lead singer Erik Paulson provides an expert tour of emo’s most vulnerable vocal modes, from fragile quaver (“Shakin’”) to babyish whine (“Separate Beds”) to nasal, vibrato-permeated oratory (is this the Sting connection?). With Slow Pulp, Heart to Gold, Slow Bullet, and In Lieu. 5:00 p.m. $18/$22. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sunday 7.7

Daddy Long Legs @ 7th St Entry

Brooklyn’s wild, raucous Daddy Long Legs are apparent ’50s refugees who rut around in punk-informed seminal rock’n’roll, R&B, rockabilly and blues, down a dingy alley from the Stray Cats, a step away from deep blues. The trio—scratchy shouter/harmonica blower/guitarist Brian Hurd, slide/dobro guitarist Murat Akturk, drummer Josh Styles—diversifies a little on its new Lowdown Ways, mostly sticking to blasts of raw intensity but also going Cajun on “Célaphine,” dipping into an acoustic blues ballad on “Back Door Fool,” venturing into noirish hard country on ‘Wrong Side of The River.” The Sex Rays, Ian Valor & the Vendettas open.18+. $12—$15. 7 p.m. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Rick Mason

Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan @ Mystic Lake

Polar opposites in the way they express their soulfulness. McDonald mellowed the mesh in the Doobie Brothers sound before delivering a string of perfectly poached hits as a solo artist, while Chaka was the frontwoman who put the fatback in the funk of Rufus, exhorting us to “Tell Me Something Good,” before going solo and covering a Prince tune (“I Feel For You”) better than the Purple Maestro himself. Their catalogs are deep but the purity of their virtues transcends nostalgia. 7 p.m. $49-$99. 2400 Mystic Lake Boulevard, Prior Lake. More info here.—Britt Robson

