The weekend's best concerts: July 19-21

Friday 7.19

Rosanne Cash @ Minnesota Zoo

Rosanne Cash sounds both unsettled and serene on her latest album, She Remembers Everything, reflecting on her 60-plus years with fondness, but also regret and some disquieting uncertainty. Most upbeat is a bittersweet country-rock love song to husband John Leventhal. The otherwise noirish, moody atmosphere haunts Cash’s sharp, ambiguous musing on time “slipping through the curtain.” Sweet memories clash with torturous realities, love sustains but also betrays, ghosts lurk about, all fueling a sense of loss that lingers despite Cash’s overt stoicism in probing complex emotions. David Huckfelt opens. 7:30 p.m. $49—$58.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here.—Rick Mason

La Misa Negra, Dos Santos @ Cedar Cultural Center

Don’t you just love double bills where you’d pay full freight to catch either band? La Misa Negra is a septet from Oakland rooted in the traditional cumbia grooves of Columbia and Panama, yet adorned with a bevy of 21st Century hybrids. Firebrand vocalist Diana Trujillo is backed by baritone and tenor sax, accordion, congas, bass, and drums. Dos Santos is a five-piece from Chicago also versed in cumbia, but often washed with and etched by electronic echo and distortion, albeit rarely at the expense of the abiding pulse. Both Latinx outfits flex enough to qualify as stellar jazz bands. 8 p.m. $18/$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Lowertown Blues and Funk Festival @ Mears Park (also Saturday)

Saturday 7.20

Planet Booty @ Turf Club

A sunny pop-funk outfit with a fondness for erotic theatrics and self-acceptance anthems, Planet Booty combines warm electronic fizz with the insouciance of the bitch track. Their new EP, Guilty Pleasure, is sweetly melodic, layering on the horns (“Authenticity”), the squelchy vocoder (“I Can’t Make My Mind Up”), and the sleazy monologues (“Taco Tuesday”). With Karate Chop, Silence and BadNraD. 21+. 8 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Night Moves @ First Avenue

Freaque @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sunday 7.21

The Posies @ Turf Club

At the height of the grunge ’90s, the Posies unfashionably mastered power-pop’s streamlining of rock. Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow’s light guitar fuzz and layered sighing harmonies are maximized for efficient uplift, speeding by in an abstract blur. They’re using their current tour to develop new material that might make it onto a new album. With the Shackletons, Ryan and Pony, and DJ Jake Rudh. 7 p.m. $22/$25. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Inatnus Orchestra @ Crooners

When the wife-husband team of Asuka Kikitani and JC Sanford moved to Northfield from New York City back in 2016, the local big band scene got a significant upgrade in terms of talent and organization. Sanford founded the Twin Cities Jazz Composer’s Workshop in part to get enough quality musicians to comprise Inatnus, their joint project after each made a mark with their own orchestrations in a bigger pond. There are 10 horns among the 18 pieces, along with rhythm section, vibraphone, and vocalist—myriad tools for myriad splashes of sound. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Devin the Dude @ Amsterdam

