The weekend's best concerts: July 12-14

In the next few days, we’ve got the Basilica Block Party, of course, as well as the Bastille Day Block Party and the ninth annual Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Weekend at the Hook and Ladder in south Minneapolis. Plus, of course, these fine shows, all well worth your attention.

Friday 7.12

Electric Six @ Turf Club

The loudest, sweatiest, and most batshit of the early ’00s retro-rock bands, Electric Six has been refining their hybrid of glam, disco, metal, and other sensationalist modes for almost two decades. Last year’s Bride of the Devil is the fourteenth album in rock’s most extensive collection of songs about fire, nuclear war, vampires, and the importance of yelling “solo!” before a solo. With Kyle Shutt. 8 p.m. $17/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Abby Jeanne @ 7th St Entry

Abby Jeanne crafts her songs to sound like the voice of retro-soul incarnate emanating from an old bar jukebox, down to the hazy static coating the instruments and the vocal filters that sometimes blur her sharp, raspy singing. Her new Music Box Dancer is vehement and clattery, but also detailed, finding the right places to shade in the horns and backup sighs. With Faith Boblett. 18+. 8 p.m. $12. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Southern Culture on the Skids @ Fine Line

Still liquored up and lacquered down, Southern Culture on the Skids have been twangin’ on Dixie dystopia for some 30 quite odd years, pickin’, grinnin’ and affectionately laceratin’ the kudzu shrouded realm of doublewides, “White Trash,” and “Fried Chicken & Gasoline.” The latter pair are among 16 newly re-recorded SCOTS nuggets on Bootleggers Choice, all originally on mid-’90s, out-of-print albums Dirt Track Date and Plastic Seat Sweat. Sparked by Rick Miller’s wild, southern-fried guitar dazzle, the trio roils the swamp with shotgun blasts of psychobilly, Appalachian surf, and twisted countrypolitan. Becky Kapell & The Fat 6 open. 18+. 9 p.m. $20—$35. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Vanska conducts Ginastera and Villa-Lobos @ Orchestra Hall

The sense of adventure among the classical music organizations in the Twin Cities is an underrated highlight of our cultural scene. Instead of the usual Beethoven or Mozart, the Minnesota Orchestra tackles four pieces composed in the 20th Century and one that premiered in 2013. They include a Romanian rhapsody, a Mexican aria for soprano and cellos, a Peruvian work played with box drums and donkey jawbone, a Mexican danzon…you get the gist. Take a chance on an orchestra that takes chances. 8 p.m. $25-$80. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Nicholas Payton and Tommy Barbarella @ Dunsmore Room

After securing his place in the exalted pantheon of New Orleans trumpeters, Payton has inspirationally gone rogue the past decade or two, with forays into funk, electronics, and, most recently, Afro-Caribbean mixtapes, even as he keeps his foot (and impeccable horn chops) in the bop mainstream. This gig with longtime Prince keyboardist Barbarella is thus loaded with possibilities. Another show at 8 p.m. will feature Payton sitting in with vocalist Sophia Shorai’s quartet. 6 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday July 12

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday July 13

Hamell on Trial @ Hook and Ladder

If you’ve ever wondered what a Syracuse, New York accent sounds like, listen to wiseass one-man-band Ed Hamell distend his brash vowels as he rants, jokes, and yarn-spins with no other accompaniment than an acoustic guitar he doesn’t strum so much as pummel. Hamell’s latest, The Night Guy at The Apocalypse, Profiles of a Rushing Midnight, is basically an album-long story about the goings-on of a tough, sometimes criminal crowd at a seedy dive; his previous grab bag of a full-length, Tackle Box, featured the brilliant “Not Aretha’s Respect (Cops),” where Ed struggles to come up for a reason for his son to feel anything but fear of and contempt for some jackass with a badge and a gun. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$15. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Sunday music listings here.