The weekend's best concerts: Jan.19-21

Friday 1.19

Princess Nokia @ The Cabooze

A refreshing young voice in hip-hop, Harlem’s Princess Nokia, previously known as Wavy Spice and Destiny, broke out with last year’s 1992 Deluxe, an extended repackaging of her earlier 1992 EP. NYC rap traditions inspire both her lyricism and beat selection on the mixtape (particularly when she plays tour guide on “ABCs of New York”), but it’s also eclectic enough to leave little doubt Nokia will flourish in the trap era and beyond. With Ness Nite, UNiiQU3, and Suzi Analogue. 18+. 8 p.m. $20. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Pokey LaFarge @ Turf Club

With his warm vibrato, deep love of pre-WWII Americana, and (usually) a seeming obliviousness to more recent musical forms, St. Louis’ Pokey LaFarge is one of today’s more distinctive troubadours. His résumé includes records on Jack White’s Third Man label, though more recently, he’s been signed to long-running roots label Rounder. LaFarge’s latest album, 2017’s Manic Revelations, is a brassy departure toward ’60s soul backed by the kinetic Southside Collective. With Indianola. Also Saturday, Jan. 20. 21+. 8 p.m. $16/$18. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here. —Michael Madden

Open Story @ Jazz Central Studios

It’ll be fascinating to hear how the three members of Open Story coalesce. Guitarist Dean Magraw can twang for the back porch, strum for the coffeeshop, or go ethereal like constellations in the sky, while drummer Jay Epstein loves the unsung heroism of a subtle time-keeper and pianist Bryan Nichols can assay standards or trip to the “outside” with equal assurance. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

The Current’s 13th Birthday Party @ First Avenue

They grow up so fast. If the Current seems a little moodier than usual lately that’s only normal: The station is entering its teen years. It’s a difficult stage of life for everyone, but at least they’ve got two nights of great music to help them along. Friday’s headliners, powerhouse alt-rock revivalists Bully, are joined by long-dormant but recently revived local indie-poppers Now, Now, next gen Rhymesayers mic ace Dem Atlas, and the Social Animals. Saturday rock ‘n’ roll revivalist JD McPherson is the main attraction, with local notables Lady Lark and Reina del Cid and Philly’s Ron Gallo rounding out the bill. But I don’t care if it is your birthday, 89.3—you can’t go to the show till you clean your room and take out the garbage. Also Saturday, Jan. 20. 18+. 7 p.m. $20. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Keith Harris

Saturday 1.20

Neighborhood Trio @ Icehouse

The Neighborhood Trio is an ensemble that traipses lightly, owing to their unique instrumentation of vibraphones (courtesy of Steve Roehm of the New Standards), upright bass (Nick Salisbury) and acoustic lap steel (Dan Schwartz, who doubles on vocals). It’s a little bit whimsical, but the musicianship is the opposite of careless. Ideal brunch music. All ages. 11 a.m. Free. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Sunday 1.21

Roberta Gambarini with Cyrus Chestnut @ Dakota

Almost exactly a year ago, Italian vocalist Roberta Gambarini played the Dakota with top-shelf trumpeter Roy Hargrove. This time out, she’ll be accompanied by another buoyant yet soulful hard bopper: gospel-inflected pianist Cyrus Chestnut, accompanied by his trio. Even paired with those heavy hitters, though, Gambarini is sharp enough to set and shape the mood with a voice that is equal parts agile and sublime. 21+ 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday. 7 p.m. Monday. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Django Reinhardt’s Birthday with Sam Miltich @ Dunsmore Room at Crooners

The dazzling Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt would have turned 108 on January 23, and few locals are better equipped to celebrate (two days early) than Sam Miltich, a self-taught Django-phile who did a stint with the Hot Club of San Francisco and now fronts his own Clearwater Hot Club. He’ll wield his axe in honor of the premiere Hot Club that Django formed in France with violinist Stephane Grappelli between World Wars. It was, and it remains, utterly infectious music. 6:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

