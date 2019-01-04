The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 4-6

Friday 1.4

First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2018 @ First Avenue

First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase is back for another self-explanatory night of seven emerging local acts. This year’s lineup includes arguably the two most promising new Minneapolis punk bands: Gully Boys and Scrunchies, who happen to be last year’s City Pages first- and second-place Picked to Click finishers, respectively. Also slated to perform are singer Annie Mack, ‘60s-inspired rockers the Carnegies, singer-songwriter Faith Boblett, electronic trio Static Panic, and synth-pop group Yam Haus. 18+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Saturday 1.5

Annual Blowout @ Turf Club

If I’m counting correctly, this is the 13th year the Turf has rocked us through the early January doldrums with its Annual Blowout, a genuine public service during a time of the year that traditionally suffers from a dearth of rocking. This year habitual blower-outers Birthday Suits are joined by Blaha, Ex Nuns, and IV. 21+. 8 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 1.6

Charlie Parr @ Turf Club

Duluth roots singer-songwriter Charlie Parr is once again venturing south to St. Paul for a residency at the Turf, performing each Sunday in January. Though we didn’t get a new studio album from Parr in 2018, his latest, 2017’s Dog, stands as one of his essential records, and he did low-key release two live albums though Bandcamp during the spring, taken from performances in the Netherlands and Switzerland. With Kyle Ollah. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Ginger Commodore tribute to Nancy Wilson @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

With her theatrical background and easy effervescence, Ginger Commodore is the right person to pay homage to the recently departed song stylist Nancy Wilson. Although Wilson never had galvanizing talent of an Ella or Aretha, her talk-sung hits like “Glad I Am” and “Guess Who I Saw Today” told an intimate story, and her collaboration with Cannonball Adderley effortlessly meshed the unlikely combination of funk and grace. 7:30 p.m. $30. 6161 Highway 65, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

