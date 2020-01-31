The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Friday 1.31

Drone Not Drones @ Cedar

For the seventh year running, the Cedar will ring out with an uninterrupted drone. This year the 28-hour experimental performance features Clarice Jensen, Saariselka, Lea Bertucci, Ami Dang, Jessica Moss, BCMC (Cooper Crain of Bitchin' Bajas and Bill MacKay), Alan Sparhawk, Paul Metzger, and more. It starts Friday night and stretches clear through till Saturday at 11 p.m. and benefits Doctors Without Borders. Bring a pillow if you need to snooze. 7 p.m. $20/$30. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Lydia Liza and Big Cats @ 7th St Entry

Local singer-songwriter Lydia Liza just released a terrific album under her own name last year, Of Unsound Mind. (We talked with her about it here.) Now she’s wrapped up a collaborative album with hip-hop producer Big Cats called Oh Boy, and they’re celebrating its release tonight. With Dwynell Roland, K.Raydio and TaliaKnight. 18+. 8 p.m. $12/$15. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 2.1

Andrew Broder presents Better Not F_ck This Up @ First Avenue

Local producer, musician, and all-around musical catalyst Andrew Broder has assembled a jaw-dropping lineup for this benefit, including Hippo Campus, Marijuana Deathsquads, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Ness Nite. Subtitled “A Benefit Show for the Helpers,” this do-good extravaganza will raise funds for Voices for Racial Justice, MN Transgender Health Coalition, MN Indian Women’s Resource Center, Sunrise Movement, Appetite for Change, and Honor the Earth. With FPA, Aida Shahghasemi, Iron Boy, DJ KWEY, DJ Espada, and NewBlackCity. 18+/ 7 p.m. $20. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Magic CIty Hippies @ Amsterdam

Miami’s Magic City Hippies calls itself an indie-funk band and the trio does indeed focus on conjuring glistening grooves out of the sand while slathering accessible melodies over the dance floor crowd. The band evolved from guitarist/singer Robby Hunter’s solo busking on rock and hip-hop covers. Last summer, with guitarist John Coughlin and drummer Pat Howard onboard, MCH released its debut album, Modern Animal, a sun-dazed array of bubbling synths, glam, Latin pop, soul and funkified beach beats. Tim Atlas opens. 18+. 9 p.m. $17.50-$20. 6 6th St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Armin van Buuren @ Armory

Through dozens of DJ mixes and compilation series as well as his radio show, A State of Trance, Armin van Buuren has been promoting trance and house music for two decades now. The Dutch DJ’s new Balance is an upbeat pop double album designed to showcase his collaborative spirit; guest singers include Ne-Yo and Bonnie McKee. 18+. 8 p.m. $45-$60+. 500 S 6th St, Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sunday 2.2

