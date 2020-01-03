The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 3-5

Friday 1.3

Keith Sweat @ Mystic Lake

At the height of new jack swing, Keith Sweat demonstrated that harsh beats are compatible with swoonworthy romantic tingle--those sliced-up turntable squelches and shrill synthesized horns on “I Want Her” are the sound of an infatuated heart beating. His slow jams, which dominate his catalog, are also swoonworthy in a more straghtforward way. 18+. 8 p.m. $39+. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd, Prior Lake. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 1.4



Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 1.5

Iceblink, IE, Sister Species @ 7th St Entry

Local electronic bands Iceblink and IE share an approach to constructing soundscapes: theirs are subliminally creepy, hypnotic but not relaxing, indebted to experimental film scores, with deceptively smooth textures, occasional hushed voices, and an ominous emotional undertow. Sister Species’s polished chamber-pop, dotted with trumpets and accordion, is rather more upbeat. Part of the Radio K Gigawatt Residency. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $7. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Charlie Parr @ Turf Club

The Duluth singer-songwriter begins his annual January residency at the Turf with an air of mystery: Tonight he’ll be joined by someone billed only as “surprise guest.” Parr’s self-titled 2019 album was his first since a 2018 accident nearly robbed him of the ability to play guitar, and its tone is as considered and introspective as you’d expect, given the circumstances . 21+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Sunday music listings here.