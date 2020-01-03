The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 3-5
The first weekend of the year is traditionally a quiet one, and 2020 is no exception. We’ve found a few suggestions for anyone who’s not recuperating over the next few days, with links, as always, to our complete music calendar for you to scout out your own options.
Friday 1.3
Keith Sweat @ Mystic Lake
At the height of new jack swing, Keith Sweat demonstrated that harsh beats are compatible with swoonworthy romantic tingle--those sliced-up turntable squelches and shrill synthesized horns on “I Want Her” are the sound of an infatuated heart beating. His slow jams, which dominate his catalog, are also swoonworthy in a more straghtforward way. 18+. 8 p.m. $39+. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd, Prior Lake. More info here.—Lucas Fagen
Complete Friday music listings here.
Saturday 1.4
Complete Saturday music listings here.
Sunday 1.5
Iceblink, IE, Sister Species @ 7th St Entry
Local electronic bands Iceblink and IE share an approach to constructing soundscapes: theirs are subliminally creepy, hypnotic but not relaxing, indebted to experimental film scores, with deceptively smooth textures, occasional hushed voices, and an ominous emotional undertow. Sister Species’s polished chamber-pop, dotted with trumpets and accordion, is rather more upbeat. Part of the Radio K Gigawatt Residency. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $7. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen
Charlie Parr @ Turf Club
The Duluth singer-songwriter begins his annual January residency at the Turf with an air of mystery: Tonight he’ll be joined by someone billed only as “surprise guest.” Parr’s self-titled 2019 album was his first since a 2018 accident nearly robbed him of the ability to play guitar, and its tone is as considered and introspective as you’d expect, given the circumstances . 21+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris
Complete Sunday music listings here.