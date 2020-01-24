The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 24-26

(What? No, I am not “sucking up”? Can’t a guy just say something nice about the person who can fire him without being suspected of ulterior motives? Jeeeeeeez.)

Friday 1.24

Zeppo @ Turf Club

This crew of local rock veterans cover the Led Zeppelin catalog in all its brash, demented permutations, featuring John Eller’s startlingly exact Robert Plant impression (he sounds more like Plant than Plant these days). Let them take you to the movies, let them take you to the show. Let them be yours ever truly, can they make your garden grow. With Tabah. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $13/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Cold War Kids @ First Avenue

Even Cold War Kids have edged their indie rock popward, the L.A. band have retained many of their endearing quirks. CWK’s new project, New Age Norms 1, the first in a trilogy of short albums reflecting on modern times, is a fresh jolt of vibrancy. The tunes are mostly groove-oriented and doused in R&B, funk, and soul while rock accents are derived from classic stuff like the Stones. There are political allusions, but they’re in personal contexts, such as “Complainer,” which urges fixing yourself before the world. Overcoats open. 18+. 8 p.m. $28—30. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—RIck Mason

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 1.25

Best New Bands of 2019 @ First Avenue

Why go see good new bands when you can check out the best? A few of the acts featured in First Ave’s annual cheat sheet of local talent will be familiar to anyone who flipped and/or scrolled through CP’s annual Picked to Click poll last year. Skilled (and sneakily perceptive) oddball rapper Nur-D won the whole shebang, while Green/Blue (a supergroup featuring members of the Blind Shake, Birthday Suits, and the Soviettes) and the dreamy and rootsy Under Violet both placed. And Mae Simpson’s groove-rock band won our Reader’s Poll. Abstract rapper Fruitpunchloverboy, the young sister-punk duo Loki’s Folly, and tuneful shoegazers Muun Bato are also on the bill. 18+. 6:30 p.m. $10/$12. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 1.26

GZA @ Fine Line

This Wu-Tang Clan member should fill most of his set with his masterpiece, Liquid Swords, which doubles-down on the martial arts conceit via gracefully imaginative wordplay executed with a devastatingly efficient flow. The Genius has always been one of the premiere “no brag, just fact” emcees, and the only drawback with reliving this classic album live will be the absence of RZA (1995 was his pinnacle year) laying beats and all the inspired guest stars now missing on the mic (especially Method Man’s best-ever verses on “Shadowboxin’”). 8 p.m. $30-$45. 18+. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Irv Williams Tribute @ Dakota

The saxophonist hit the century mark on August 17 before dying December 14. Six weeks later, the local jazz community will come out in tribute to “Mr. Smooth,” Irv Williams, whose top-of-the-resume credits conjure old newsreels—Fletcher Henderson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billy Eckstein. For nearly a decade, every birthday gig Irv held at the Dakota was assumed to be his last. Now that he has belatedly conceded to the actuarial tables, any donations from this otherwise free tribute will be given to the Irv Williams Fellowship at the MacPhail Center for Music, where peers of his great-great-great grandchildren are learning the trade. 7 p.m. Free. 1010 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.