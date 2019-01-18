The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 18-20

The Current’s 14th Birthday Parties @ First Avenue

Another January, another weekend birthday bash for the Current, as the MPR station has tapped some of your favorite local artists to fill out two nights’ worth of lineups. Once again, the artists slated to perform range from Minnesota music royalty (the Suburbs Friday night, Cloud Cult on Saturday) to young-but-established talent (including Minneapolis indie poppers Bad Bad Hats on Friday) to rising newcomers (like MPLS punks and 2018 City Pages Picked to Click second-place finishers Scrunchies, also Friday). With Rayland Baxter. Also Saturday, with J.S. Ondara, Annie Mack, and Porcupine.18+. 7 p.m. $22. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here and here.—Michael Madden

Tuomo & Markus @ Cedar Cultural Center

Soulful Finnish pianist Tuomo Prättälä and guitarist Markus Nordenstreng of the Americana-leaning Latebirds recorded their debut, Dead Circles , in Arizona two years ago with members of Calexico, Wilco, and the Jayhawks. Released stateside last fall, the album’s prevailing vibe is Americana folk laced with pop and rock. The duo’s intricate vocal harmonies are often accented by subtly sparkling Euro-psychedelia electronics and horn parts from Finnish jazz trumpeter Verneri Pohjola. More recent is an EP with striking covers of Prince’s “America,” Dylan’s “Political World,” and the Youngbloods’ “Get Together.”8 p.m. $15—$18. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Julian Lage Trio @ Turf Club

Former child prodigy guitarist Julian Lage made his mark as an acoustic virtuoso focused on breezy, richly melodic jazz. Subtle folk, bluegrass, and pop grew into streaky eclecticism as the now 31-year-old Lage matured. Switching to electric guitar, Lage formed a formidable trio with double bassist Scott Colley and drummer Kenny Wollesen. In 2016 they issuedArclight, focused on pre-bop jazz. The all-originals follow-up, Modern Lore, adopts the groove-oriented sound of early, country-inflected rock’n’roll, Lage’s Fender Telecaster etching that spirit but in an abstracted jazz context.21+. 8 p.m. $17—$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 1.19

YK Osiris @ The Pourhouse Downtown

Florida has been the hotbed of all hotbeds for new rap talent over the past couple years, and YK Osiris is one of the freshest names emerging from the Sunshine State. Off the strength of hooky singles like “Valentine,” the 20-year-old Jacksonville native, whose sing-rapping style compares to guys like A Boogie and PnB Rock, scored a deal with Def Jam last spring and spent the latter part of summer supporting 2018 rookie of the year Lil Baby on tour. With his debut project on the way, 2019 should be Osiris’ own breakthrough year. 7 p.m. 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Along with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, RBB reignited the New Orleans brass band tradition in the mid-80s, and as the personnel has come and gone, they’ve broadened their style without sacrificing the depth of their chops. You might catch brass-ified slabs of P-Funk, 50 Cent, or Hank Williams amid the standard party and parade fare of the Crescent City. Note the special Sunday brunch in their 2-night, 4-gig engagement. Also Sunday. 7 p.m. both nights, $35-$40. 9:30 p.m. Sat., $25-$30. 11 a.m. Sun. brunch, $60. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Le Percheron @ Black Dog Café

There’s a colored-vinyl disc of Le Percheron’s self-titled release from a year or two ago out there that should be an immediate collector’s item. Within its grooves, bassist Adam Linz’s nifty quartet pulls off the magnificent trick of ladling the spacious essence of Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew-era and the heyday of the Art Ensemble of Chicago. Noah Ophoven-Baldwin nails the cornet lines, Levi Swchwartzberg is nimble on vibes, drummer Cory Healey and Linz are loose and taut in the right places. 8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation/$20 to reserve a table. 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 1.20

Charlie Parr @ Turf Club

Duluth roots singer-songwriter Charlie Parr is once again venturing south to St. Paul for a residency at the Turf, performing each Sunday in January. Though we didn't get a new studio album from Parr in 2018, his latest, 2017's Dog, stands as one of his essential records, and he did low-key release two live albums though Bandcamp during the spring, taken from performances in the Netherlands and Switzerland. With Jeff Mitchell. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here. —Michael Madden

