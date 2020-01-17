The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 17-19

Friday 1.17

A Tribute to Dolly Parton @ Turf Club

A strong contender for most broadly admired living American musician, Dolly Parton is the sort of songwriter who records what seem like definitive versions of songs that nonetheless remain open to re-interpretation by other artists. Haley, Kerry Alexander of Bad Bad Hats, Savannah Smith, Katy Vernon, Faith Boblett, Jaedyn James, Theyself, Mayda, and Leslie Vincent will be among the performers who tackle that task tonight. With Hold Your Lady Tight Night DJs. 8 p.m. $12/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Flip Rushmore, Denim Matriarch, Vial, Pure Shifter @ 7th St Entry

Of these four local bands sharing a bill, three specialize in noise abrasion: Denim Matriarch’s clanging progressive metal, Vial’s frantic pop-punk, and Pure Shifter’s fizzy electronic snarl should clear the sinuses and satisfy the aggressive impulses. Flip Rushmore’s straight-ahead, folk-tinged rock is warmer, goofier, and twangier—the meat and potatoes of the bunch. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $10/$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Black Pumas @ First Avenue

Folks keep referring to Black Pumas as a psychedelic band, which feels like a misdirected nod toward producer-guitarist Adrian Quesada’s ability to take a tune off the rails for an extended moment or two. But Quesada is also smart enough to know that vocalist Eric Burton is the proper focal point of the group, legitimately conjuring Al Green, Otis Redding, and Jackie Wilson. Along with his Quesada’s guitar, the gospelish organ and r&b-tinged mix complement Burton in a manner that make Black Pumas the immediate standard-bearer for fresh but classic soul in this new decade. Seratones, The Bad Man, MaLLy, and 26 Bats are also on board this 15th birthday party for the Current. 6:30 p.m. $20. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Simone Young conducts the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

The Strib’s classical music writer Terry Blain has floated the notion that up-and-coming Australian conductor Simone Young might be among the candidates to replace Minnesota Orchestra music director Osmo Vanska when he retires in 2022. This program for her debut appearance in town, encompassing five disparate pieces from three composers (Mahler, Ravel and Dubussy), would make for a worthy tryout. Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $12-$125. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 1.18

Modern Nature @ 7th St Entry

Learning that a band called Modern Nature specializes in the pastoral mode—crafting imagined urban recreations of the rural countryside filtered through the distance implied by modern recording technology—is like learning that R.E.M. songs take place in dreams. The English band’s latest album, last year’s How to Live, carves out a quavery, electric-acoustic hybrid space. With Olden Yolk. 18+. 8 p.m. $10/$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

North Mississippi Allstars, Southern Avenue @ Fine Line

Luther and Cody Dickinson’s North Mississippi Allstars have experimented extensively but never strayed too far from Hill Country/Muscle Shoals blues/rock roots. Still last fall’s Up and Rolling feels like a homecoming, inspired by long lost photos of late mentors RL Burnside, Otha Turner, and Junior Kimbrough. Relatives and friends help concoct a wonderfully raw, greasy, rowdy romp through touchstone standards, drum-and-fife, country-blues, southern rock. Mavis Staples revisits her family’s “What You Gonna Do?” Jason Isbell and Duane Betts fuel a wicked take on Little Walter’s “Mean Old World.” Terrific Memphis roots band Southern Avenue opens. 18+. $25—28. 8 p.m. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 1.19

Delvin Lamarr Organ Trio @ Dakota

In-the-pocket grooves are the specialty of this trio, which favors Booker T & the MGs and Stevie Wonder more than jazz cats like Jimmy Smith but still includes the improvisational organ-jazz sauce in their recipe. Though the leader Lamarr is the organist, he has a righteous second in guitarist Jimmy James. Each was a stalwart on the Seattle music scene, and both are especially adept at the painstaking, simmer-to-scorch soloing that steadily intensifies the prevailing groove. (Drummer David Octa Port is a relative new member.) The moral here is you don’t need to reinvent the wheel to mesmerize your roll. 7 p.m. $25-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapois. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.