The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 11-13

Friday 1.11

Tyshawn Sorey w/the SPCO @ The Ordway

While Sorey is primarily known for his compositions in the jazz realm, he’s classically trained, holds a prestigious academic post, and has received a MacArthur “genius grant” fellowships for his pan-musical artistry. After a Liquid Music gig with violinist Jennifer Koh last Thursday, he’s sticking around over the weekend to join the SPCO and kindred-spirit conductor Pekka Kuusisto for a program that includes Beethoven and Ravel as well as premieres of works by himself and by Vijay Iyer, who will be present for the performance. 11 a.m. & 8 p.m., also Saturday 8 p.m. $12-$50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Rhythm’s Mama @ Jazz Central

Babatunde Lea has amassed a potent sextet to deliver his Afro-Cuban music, with Donald Washington on drums and timbales and Taji Maalik Hill joining Lea as a second percussionist. Pianist Will Kjeer and bassist Graydon Peterson round out a deep, top-notch rhythm section, and trumpeter Omar AbdulKarim is beautifully showcased as the lone horn. 8:30 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sean Anonymous Birthday Party @ 7th St. Entry

It all started in 2006, when the then-20-year-old Anonymous decided to throw himself a rappin’-ass birthday gig at the Dinkytowner. It’s continued every year since, with a rotating cast of well-wishers taking the stage alongside him. 2019 marks the party’s 13th year of existence. Applying Jewish law, that means this is the year the Sean Anonymous Birthday Show becomes a man in the eyes of God. This year’s guests include Dem Atlas, Greg Grease, Lady Midnight, Chance York, Big Cats, and DJ Keezy. Read our interview here. 18+. 8 p.m. $10/$15. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Jerard Fagerberg

Ben Rosenbush @ Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

On Ben Rosenbush’s new record, Disparate Spheres, he and his band, the Brighton, revisit some themes from past albums, but this time through the lens of someone older, wiser, and more intent on creating purpose. Disparate Spheres is a meditation set to music, eyes to the sky, palms open. Rosenbush allows notes to linger, reveling in a world of vast possibilities before reminding us that we walk a thin line between life and death. Read our interview with Rosenbush here. With JØUR. 21+. 7 p.m. $15 (includes CD). 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Youa Vang

Saturday 1.12

Vicky Emerson @ Aster Café

A tenured studio junkie, Emerson decided to take the reins and produce herself for the first time after reflecting on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. Her fourth album, Steady Heart is an album about love, but it’s not sweet or winsome—its songs explore love’s durability in the face of daily erosion. Opening ballad “In the Pines” may be an almost naive benediction, but soon after that the trials begin. On the fiddle-driven “Good Enough,” Emerson apologizes for those days when her reservoir of patience runs dry. “My heart feels like a stone today,” she sings, before lamenting, “I get mad, throw my words around” and admitting how her mistakes make her feel like “a damn fool.” It’s a song that makes amends without seeking forgiveness. Read our full profile of Emerson here. With Annie Fitzgerald. 9 p.m. $10. 125 SE Main St.; Minneapolis. More info here.—Jerard Fagerberg

Sunday 1.13

Charlie Parr @ Turf Club

Duluth roots singer-songwriter Charlie Parr is once again venturing south to St. Paul for a residency at the Turf, performing each Sunday in January. Though we didn't get a new studio album from Parr in 2018, his latest, 2017's Dog, stands as one of his essential records, and he did low-key release two live albums though Bandcamp during the spring, taken from performances in the Netherlands and Switzerland. With Amanda Standalone. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

