The weekend's best concerts: Jan. 10-12

Friday 1.10

G. Love & Special Sauce @ First Avenue

Garrett Dutton spiced up his blues/hip-hop hybrid with some tasty peripherals on his new album, The Juice, due next week. Contemporary bluesman Keb’ Mo’, sacred steel aces Roosevelt Collier and Robert Randolph, and rootsy guitarist/singer Marcus King help massage G.’s wicked grooves with pop, rock, soul, and, on the the party tune “Soul-B-Que” The title track calls for positive political action, sidestepping anger with an infectious sashay that fits like G. Love. New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen opens. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $25—30. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Braver @ 7th St Entry

Braver’s energetic, scruffy power-punk belongs to a grand old tradition, roaring and crunching with driven anthemic splendor (“Dogs Don’t Know What Weather Is”) and whiny hysteria (“5 Things”), which are not unrelated tendencies. They’re advertising this event as their final show. With Robosapien and Do a Barrel Roll!. 18+. 8 p.m. $10. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Pekka Kuusisto @ Ordway Concert Hall

This program helps explain how and why violinist Pekka Kuusisto has been the most exciting of the SPCO’s Artistic Partners ever since he assumed the position in 2015. You get two distinct sides of Mozart—his robust, contrapuntal 40th Symphony and a half-dozen of his Country Dances. And you get two U.S. premieres by two extraordinary contemporary composers: Nico Muhly and Andrea Tarrodi. Expect Kuusisto himself to be playfully engaged with the audience and in performance, but above all virtuosic. (Kuusisto and Muhly will also be performing as a duet at the Parkway Theater on Sunday night.) Also Saturday. 8 p.m. $11-$50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. And Sunday, 2 p.m. at Benson Great Hall, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 1.11

Henhouse Prowlers @ Turf Club

Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers are bluegrass ambassadors in more ways than one, invigorating tradition with energy and contemporary song lyrics while also circling the globe as cultural diplomats. The quartet’s zesty acoustic picking and strong vocals fire bluegrass standards or renegade Motown, and the Prowlers are also foxy storytellers. Originals dominate their latest, Separation Man, which is often laced with sly humor and dark twists, chronicling devilish drivers, economic and environmental cataclysm, and people falling apart at the seams. Fireside Collective and Max Graham Trio open. 21+. $13—15. 8:30 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 1.12

Products, The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’, Sass @ 7th St Entry

For the second Radio K Gigawatt Residency night, Products and Sass erupt in spiky, clattery bursts of guitar noise, while the Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ specializes in dizzy, sunbaked retro lounge-pop, like a garage punk’s fever dream of Stereolab. All three local bands share an arch, slightly awkward relationship with commodification. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $7. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Charlie Parr @ Turf Club

The Duluth singer-songwriter continues his annual January residency at the Turf with Todd Albright as tonight’s guest. Parr’s self-titled 2019 album was his first since a 2018 accident nearly robbed him of the ability to play guitar, and its tone is as considered and introspective as you’d expect, given the circumstances . 21+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Peter Kogan’s Monsterful Wonderband @ Icehouse

In between Kogan’s stints as the timpanist for the Pittsburgh Symphony and the Minnesota Orchestra, he spent six years in New York backing the phenomenal blues guitarist and vocalist Lightnin’ Hopkins and the soul-blues stalwart Jimmy Witherspoon. More recently, Kogan has been indulging his passion for jazz, currently through his Wonderband septet, which includes local luminaries like bassist Chris Bates and saxophonist Pete Whitman. They’ll play selections from Kogan’s three jazz albums, along with his arrangements of classic tunes by Ellington, Parker, and Gillespie. 6 p.m. $8. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

