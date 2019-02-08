The weekend's best concerts: Feb. 8-10

Friday 2.8

Bas @ 7th St Entry

The most established artist on J. Cole’s Dreamville Records besides Cole himself, Queens-bred rapper Bas is endearing himself to the Dreamville faithful with a direct, unfussy style similar to Cole’s minus the polarizing preachiness and occasional wince-inducing lines. Originally born in Paris to Sudanese parents, Bas also injected Afrobeat rhythms and other international flavors into his latest and most melodic album, Milky Way, featuring the runaway, Cole-assisted single “Tribe.” With Rexx Life Raj, Innanet James, and Correy C. 18+. 8 p.m. $22. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.More info here.—Michael Madden

Ben Wendel @ Parkway Theatre

Copying a Tchaikovsky experiment from 1876, jazz saxophonist Ben Wendel wrote a composition in each month of 2015 and dubbed the collection The Seasons. The initial renditions were all duets, likewise dribbled out with a different partner each month. Three years later, Wendel recruited four of them to make a quintet album of The Seasons, and now he’s touring behind it. The lineup is stellar: Eric Harland, Aaron Parks, Gilad Hekselman and Matt Brewer. 8 p.m. $15/$20. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Walker, Osowski, Cox, and Washington @ Target Atrium in Orchestra Hall

In October at the Dakota, this quartet delivered some affecting art songs composed by Jeremy Walker and sung by Clara Osowski (along with Tesfa Wondemagegneh) from their debut disc, Haunted Blue. Now they’re back in the Target Atrium with more original material, accompanied again by the redoubtable rhythm section of bassist Anthony Cox and drummer Kevin Washington, and with superb saxophonist Brandon Wozniak as a guest. 8 p.m. $32. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Saturday 2.9

Young Dolph @ Varsity Theater

Memphis street-rap overlord Young Dolph has outgrown his regional-star status in recent years, becoming one of Southern rap’s most consistent and broadly recognized ambassadors. Dolph has been cranking out multiple projects a year throughout this decade, including joint mixtapes with Atlanta mainstays Gucci Mane and Peewee Longway, but his latest, September’s Role Model, was his first true masterpiece. While Dolph has recently complained of label woes, his track record of supreme grinding suggests he’ll hardly be slowed down. With Kap G. 15+. 8 p.m. $35-$99. 1308 4th St. SE., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

William Bell @ Dakota

Memphis native William Bell is eternally linked to the heart and soul of Soulsville U.S.A., his hometown Stax Records, whose sound he helped fashion as an artist, writer, and producer. His self-penned “You Don’t Miss Your Water” was Stax’s first hit in 1961. Bell also wrote such soul standards as “Born Under a Bad Sign” (with Booker T. Jones), “Everybody Loves a Winner,” and “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday.” After three decades of being active but significantly under the radar, Bell returned to the revived Stax in 2016 with the superb This Is Where I Live, lovingly produced by John Leventhal. 7 & 9:30 p.m. $30—$60. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Michael Attias with Moriarty-Lease @ Black Dog

Saxophonist-composer Michael Attias is not a big name, but the Anthony Braxton disciple is respected enough to recruit top-notch personnel for his compelling recordings (like Nasheet Waits, Matt Mitchell and John Hebert). There’s probably not a better local ensemble to mesh with his idiosyncratic virtues than the sage, freewheeling quartet fronted by saxophonist Pat Moriarty and pianist Ellen Lease. 8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Sunday 2.10

