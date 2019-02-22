The weekend's best concerts: Feb. 22-24

Friday 2.22

Elton John @ Target Center

For 50 years he’s toured the world regularly, with or without outrageous outfits and custom spectacles, but always armed with a thick songbook of hits. And while many of his classic rock peers have boiled their live repertoire down to only their most recognizable Top 40 tunes, John has regularly raised the profile of album tracks like “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” and “Burn Down the Mission.” If the tireless performer actually does stick to his promise to retire at the end of tcurrent Farewell Brick Road Tour, this may be your last chance to see him live. 6:30 p.m. $59.50-$249.50. 600 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis. More info here.—Al Shipley

Saturday 2.23

Beirut @ Palace Theatre

Led by New Mexico native Zach Condon and his warm baritone, Beirut have hung around the indie-sphere for a decade-plus, making gorgeous, eclectic music that’s drawn from disparate strands of “world music” (most notably Balkan folk) and reminding you that you might need more flugelhorn and glockenspiel in your life. For their past two albums, 2015’s No No No and this month’s Gallipoli, they’ve had a fruitful relationship with producer Gabe Wax (The War on Drugs, Ought). 18+. 6:30 p.m. $41/$56. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul.More info here.—Michael Madden

Sunday 2.24

Action Bronson @ First Avenue

The outlandish Queens rapper Action Bronson is one of hip-hop’s most entertaining personalities, a guy who’s grown from an NYC underground curio—some heavily bearded, 300-pound chef rapping discursive, WTF verses as a hobby—to a global cult hero for his music and cooking show gigs. (He even has a role in Scorsese’s upcoming The Irishman.) Bronson’s overall busyness has slowed down his musical output compared to how he cranked out albums and mixtapes early in the 2010s, but at just 26 minutes, his latest, White Bronco, is too deliriously fun to feel slight. With Roc Marciano and Mayhem Lauren. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Shrimpnose and K.Raydio @ 7th St Entry

Both rising talents out of Minneapolis, singer K.Raydio and producer Shrimpnose have come together for a joint album, ...And the World Weeps, out Friday via New York label AntiFragile Music. On the previously released singles, “Bully” and “Cabernet,” the two fused K.Raydio’s enchanting singing with Shrimpnose’s atmospheric, woozy beatmaking, creating music distinctly different from, say, K.Raydio’s recent solo EP, 1:11. Sunday’s Entry show is the release party for ...And the World Weeps. With Nazeem & Spencer Joles, Destiny Roberts, Radio Ahlee, and Falls. 18+. 8 p.m. $10/$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

