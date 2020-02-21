The weekend's best concerts: Feb. 21-23

Friday 2.21

Yung Gravy @ The Fillmore

Yung Gravy gets pigeonholed as a meme rapper, but in 2020 his dorky nursery rhymes (“1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot”) and strategic product placements (“Whip a Tesla”) are just genre conventions. Everyone needs to blow up on the internet now! The Rochester rapper’s silliest moment is “Mr. Clean,” which samples “Mr. Sandman” and lets his gruff, bemused voice just float along. With DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip. 7 p.m. $85+. 521 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Echosmith @ Fine Line

The members of the California sibling quartet Echosmith were all teenagers when their debut album came out in 2013. Talking Dreams hit global pop charts and spun off the catchy single “Cool Kids.” The current trio’s full-length sophomore release, Lonely Generation, issued in January, shows growing maturity but still relies on a hooky mix of glistening, dance-leaning pop, new wave, and indie rock. The general focus is love as the antidote to social isolation amid ubiquitous technology, with echoes of Metric, the Cure, even Taylor Swift. Weathers and Jayden Bartels open. $25. 6 p.m. 318 First. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 2.22

Raphael Saadiq @ First Avenue

Saadiq’s latest, Jimmy Lee, may indeed be his masterpiece, an audacious union of groove-centric R&B and searing socio-political testimony tied to family tragedy. But while this is billed as the “Jimmy Lee Tour,” set lists from recent gigs show Jimmy Lee songs sprinkled in (and varied from show to show), along with hits plucked from his former bands (Tony! Toni! Toné! and Lucy Pearl), his previous solo discs, and even choice tracks he has produced for others (D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” and Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky,” for example). It’s a sprawling, yet still relatively concise, overview of his brilliant career, updated for 2020. Jamila Woods is the superb opener. 7:30 p.m. $35. 18+. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Lady Airwaves: Midnight Terminal @ Icehouse

The endlessly inventive Lady Midnight has dubbed the first of four monthly installments of her Icehouse residency a “producer showcase,” and it draws in a range of Midwestern beatmakers: DJ Taye of the Chicago footwork crew Teklife and Eau Claire’s Sloslylove, along with locals Medium Zach and DJ Babyghost. The singer herself will perform with Sen 09 & Kwey, and there will no doubt be an ingenious visual element to the night as well. 21+. 10:30 p.m. $12-15. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 2.23

Stacey Kent @ Dakota

Jazz singer Stacey Kent doesn’t engage in showy power or theatrics. Instead her voice insinuates itself with sly sophistication, smart phrasing, and a keen sense of saudade, that bittersweet insouciance inherent in her favored Brazilian escapades. She also covers French chanson, Great American Songbook nuggets, and quirky charmers by husband/saxophonist Jim Tomlinson. All are on her latest, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions, a profusion of Riddlesque lushness that her voice adeptly tames. Here her quartet will focus on the Dream material. 7 p.m. $30—50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

