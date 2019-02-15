The weekend's best concerts: Feb. 15-17

Friday 2.15

FIDLAR @ Fine Line

Los Angeles’ FIDLAR (whose name is an acronym for “Fuck It, Dog, Life’s a Risk”) have grown from scrappy skate-punks to an over-the-top band with apparent arena ambitions, while the once alarmingly hard-partying frontman Zac Carper has achieved sobriety. Their new, third album, Almost Free, continues their evolution with big hooks, big riffs, and big beats, but even with the mixing and mastering from pop vets like Manny Marroquin and Chris Gehringer, it’s still more charmingly chaotic than slick. With France Camp. 18+. 8 p.m. $25/$35. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Trippie Redd @ Myth

Countless young rappers are already mimicking Trippie Redd in their music and image, but it wasn’t that long ago that the 19-year-old Ohio native was brand-new, establishing himself as a leader of the SoundCloud rap wave. His wild sing-rapping, partly emo and partly psychedelic, immediately became one of the most distinct and melodic styles in rap. And despite some immature internet antics (like Instagram-arguing with rainbow-haired super-troll Tekashi 6ix9ine), Trippie is also one of the genre’s hardest-working young stars, releasing four full-length projects since 2017. 8:30 p.m. $39.50. 3090 Southlawn Dr., St. Paul.More info here.—Michael Madden

PaviElle French and Kinan Azmeh w/SPCO musicians @ Ordway

Diversity-oriented extravaganzas can elicit as many groans as huzzahs. But SPCO’s Tapestry19 Festival boasts some intriguing blends, including this pair of world premieres centered around family, community, and country. Soul singer French presents “Requiem For Zula,” her first orchestral work, dedicated to her mother and growing up in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Clarinetist Azmeh premieres “Don’t RipEat After Me,” inspired by the compelled recitation of the Syrian pledge of allegiance. 8 p.m. $11-$50. Also Saturday. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. Also 2:30 p.m. Sun at Benson Hall, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills. More infohere—Britt Robson

Saturday 2.16

Sharon Van Etten @ First Avenue

“Sitting at the bar I told you everything/You said ‘Holy shit’” is a helluva lede, and what’s most bracing about Van Etten throughout her latest album, Remind Me Tomorrow is her willingness to deadpan a heavy revelation for dramatic effect then chase it with a sour rush of hooky adrenaline, like someone sharing her darkest secret just as the roller coaster you’re both sitting in is about to barrel downhill. Producer John Congleton’s electronic sound effects—the forlorn boom-bap that shows up uninvited to “I Told You Everything,” the synthfuzz horns traipsing with mockery through “You Shadow,” the distorted detonations that threaten to make “Hands” into Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”—offer much more than background, but Van Etten herself is always the foreground. With Nilüfer Yanya. 18+ 8 p.m. $25. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Lindi Ortega @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

If you like your cultural touchstones scrambled with a dash of hot sauce and heartbreak, Ortega is your woman. Of Mexican-Irish heritage, born and raised in Canada, she plays spirited honky-tonk country while mining a fatalistic vein. Hopefully most of this gig will center around her 2018 album Liberty, a spaghetti-western tribute/send-up wrapped around a protagonist wreaking havoc astride a palomino. 8 p.m. $28 ($23 for members). 1111 Main Street, Hopkins. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Sunday 2/17

Julian Bliss Septet @ Orchestra Hall

Bliss is a clarinetist from Britain who grew up enraptured with Benny Goodman, a love that inevitably spread into the work of Gershwin and Tin Pan Alley composers, which will be the focus of this program. The septet’s instrumentation is light and lively, featuring vibes, guitar, and piano along with the rhythm section and a trumpeter as the second horn. 2 p.m. $32-$80. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Roberta Gambarini @ Dakota

Coming over from her native Italy in the late ’90s, Gambarini was mentored by saxophonist James Moody, who recruited her for Dizzy Gillespie’s big band. The sublime pianist Hank Jones, her sole accompanist on the 2007 disc You Are There, hailed her as “the greatest vocalist to come along in the past 60 years”—a year after her debut, Easy To Love, was nominated for a Grammy. The late trumpeter Roy Hargrove was another frequent collaborator, guesting on So In Love, where her scatting drew favorable comparisons to Ella Fitzgerald. Bottom line, Gambarini is a musician’s singer. 7 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

