The weekend's best concerts: Feb. 14-16

Friday 2.14

Brandi Carlile @ The Fillmore

Whether harmonizing elegantly with her country supergroup the Highwomen or declaiming her own starker, folksier solo material, Brandi Carlile has a gift for the plainspoken anthem. She wraps up her three-night residency at the new Fillmore near Target Field with a Valentine’s Day performance of her 2010 XOBC EP in its entirety. 7 p.m. $101. 521 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. More info here. —Lucas Fagen

Calexico, Iron & Wine @ Palace Theatre

The Americana multigenre fusioneers in Calexico have been collaborating with indie-folk paragon Iron & Wine on and off for more than a decade, with the bands sporadically appearing on each other’s albums. On the recent Years to Burn, the two groups’ first joint project since 2005’s In the Reins, Calexico’s sunbaked groove adds musical heft to Sam Beam’s enigmatic, elegiac folk songs. With Madison Cunningham. 18+. 6:30 p.m. $39.50/$59.50. 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul. More info here. —Lucas Fagen

Excision @ Armory

Corralling giant synthesizer slabs, comedically crunchy explosions, boneheaded drums, and angelic guest singers who paradoxically sound right at home into an exhaustingly grandiose musical rollercoaster, dubstep pioneer Excision thrives on raw sensationalism. His show features an immersive audiovisual display including multiple laser machines—aptly, for his music is itself a sort of light show. With Virtual Riot, Dion Timmer, Wooli, Champagne Drip, G-Rex, Lucii, and Calcium. Also Saturday. 18+. $55-$75+. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis.More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Marcia Ball, Sonny Landreth @ Dakota

This potent pairing of pianist Marcia Ball, queen of the 88s, and the King of Slydeco, seismic slide guitarist Sonny Landreth, is a pre-Mardi Gras lagniappe from the bayous. Long tall Marcia Ball is a radiant keyboardist, pounding the ivories with a triplet-laced onslaught derived from Professor Longhair and throwing in touches of honky-tonk and zydeco. A fine, smokey singer and smart songwriter, she juggles party anthems and indelible ballads. Brilliant, innovative slide sidewinder Landreth’s new album, Blacktop Run, hits the banquettes this month. Also Saturday. 7 & 9:30 p.m. $50—75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

SPCO plays Mozart, Bartok, Enesco @ Ordway Concert Hall

Mozart composed his 29th Symphony at age 18, at the tail end of his phenomenal output as a child prodigy. Fitting, then, that it is accessibly pleasing and yet advanced for its time, cogent and well-balanced in pace and structure, and another sign of his affinity for works in A Major. It is bracketed in the program with “Romanian Folk Dances” by 20th century Hungarian composer Bela Bartok and “String Octet in C” by 20th century Romanian composer Georges Enesco. Also Saturday. $12-$50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 2.15

Motion City Soundtrack @ The Fillmore

By infusing upbeat, anthemic pop-punk with the burbling fuzz of the Moog synthesizer, Motion City Soundtrack fuse two musically and generationally distinct strains of retro. The cognitive dissonance of recycling incompatible ingredients produces something startling and catchy. After a brief hiatus, the local band is touring for the first time since 2016. Through Monday, 6 p.m. $35. 521 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. More info here. —Lucas Fagen

Nooky Jones @ Walker Art Center

To celebrate the opening night of Jasper Johns’ An Art of Changes exhibit at the Walker, the museum brings in the slinky soul grooves and horn punctuations of Nooky Jones. Fronted by Cameron Kinghorn, the sextet cross-hybrids their jazz pedigree with a love of Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, and Steely Dan-style r&b. Specialty cocktails, finger food and sets by DJ Shannon Blowtorch will also be part of the “After Hours” proceedings. 8:30 p.m. $20. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Ruthie Foster @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

Ruthie Foster’s singing is where the stylistic levee breaks. She’s recently covered Son House (“Grinnin’ In Your Face”), Chris Stapleton (“What Are You Listening To?”), and Black Sabbath (“War Pigs”) as easily as most folks brush their teeth. No coincidence that she was born in Texas and returned to those roots in Austin, which serves some of the country’s most diverse, organically seasoned musical porridge. Be it the church or the saloon, the prairie or the city, joy or heartbreak, the soul of Americana is spread wide when Foster steps to the mic. 8 p.m. $27-$42. 1111 Main Street, Hopkins. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 2.16

Drivin N Cryin @ Turf Club

There’s a line on Live The Love Beautiful, Drivin N Cryin’s first full-length album in a decade, that says it all: “Some people they keep doin’/It’s what keeps you alive in rock’n’roll.” It’s about the Faces’ late Ian McLagan and not resting on past laurels but also applies to D’n’C, which has survived 35 years by crafting unpretentious, off the radar music that’s still gritty, honest and passionate. Quartet original singer/guitarist Kevin Kinney and bassist Tim Nielsen still anchor a blend of stormy Southern rock, psychedelia, country, pop, and R&B while Kinney’s philosophical lyrics tackle maturity, justice, and joy. Eleganza! opens. 18+. 8 p.m. $16—18. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Sunday music listings here.