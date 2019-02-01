The weekend's best concerts: Feb. 1-3

Friday 2.1

G Herbo @ Skyway Theatre

At 23, Chicago’s G Herbo is already a seasoned street-rap craftsman, building a steady career off the strength of lyrical depth uncommonly found in the realm of drill music, from his early album-quality mixtapes like 2014’s Welcome to Fazoland to the storytelling of songs like 2017’s “Malcolm.” Last year was an especially good one for Herb, starting with his viral “Who Run It” freestyle and continuing with his joint album with Atlanta 808 auteur Southside, Swervo. 8 p.m. $25. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis More info here.—Michael Madden

The Devil Makes Three @ First Avenue

After a decade and a half cultivating an acoustic, percussionist-free, punk-tinged, rootsy blend of bluegrass, country, folk, and gospel, the wicked trio of TDM3 redid the math and added drummer Stefan Amidon. They also electrified their dual guitars and upright bass format, recruited charts-savvy producer Ted Hutt, while songwriter Pete Bernhard toned down the fire and brimstone. The resulting shift on Chains Are Broken means a moderate infusion of (early) rock, a few subtle pop hooks, and more reflection on slippery sin and ruination, but also a generous dose of the Three’s original devilry. Lost Dog Street Band opens. 18+. 8 p.m. $25—$30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Lynne Arriale Trio @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Back at the Dunsmore after a mere eight months away attests to how well Arriale showcased her latest album, Give Us These Days, back in May. Her treatments of the Beatles (“Let It Be”) and Joni Mitchell (“Woodstock”) delightfully tweak familiar refrains, and her originals are invested with a depth of pianism that slightly mutes and sustains the sparkle and subtle vigor of her artistry. 6 p.m. $15-$20. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 2.2

P.O.S @ First Avenue

In February 2009, P.O.S dropped Never Better, featuring the single “Drumroll,” which may still be the best example of his hip-hop-punk hybrid. The rest of the set skids along as a percussive whoosh with rapid-fire rhythms and rhymes, the Doomtree founder on high animation. Suddenly it’s time for P.O.S to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his third solo disc, and while the title no longer holds, I’m looking forward to “Drumroll,” the weight of “Out of Category,” and cool flourishes like the violin break and the chuckle on “Get Smokes.” 8 p.m. $20. 701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Kiss the Tiger @ Icehouse

Months after forming, Kiss the Tiger scored a second-place finish in the Strib’s 2017 Are You Local? showcase, and their sound has grown immensely since then. The five-piece have refined their hard-edged blues-rock into a multifaceted blend of retro styles, including gospel, folk, and classic rock, that comes roaring out on their new release, Let Me Bleed. With the Smokes. 21+ 11 p.m. $8/$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Jerard Fagerberg

Sunday 2.3

