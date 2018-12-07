The weekend's best concerts: Dec. 7-9

Friday 12.7



Joey Purp @ Fine Line

Joey Purp can be animated and colorful like fellow Savemoney member Chance the Rapper, but he’s also prone to unflinching observations of Chicago's world-infamous street life. On his 2016 breakthrough mixtape, iiiDrops, he applied his versatility across eclectic beat selections, from brassy boom-bap to Neptunes funk. His worthy follow-up, September's Quarterthing, is more aggressive and trapped-out, though Purp's adventurousness is still obvious as he embraces Chicago house and even brings in Wu-Tang Clan's RZA for the classically grimy "Godbody Pt. 2." With Nimic Revenue, Sab $tory, Kaleem the Dream, and Apollo.18+. 8 p.m. $19.95. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Saturday 12.8

Travis Scott @ Target Center

Though he remains one of the most divisive rap stars to come along in the past half-decade, Travis Scott converted more doubters than ever before when he released the most futuristic and progressive major-label rap album of 2018, Astroworld. After the Houston native's disappointing joint project with Migos’ Quavo last winter, Astroworld more than exceeded expectations. It’s a massive blockbuster of an album full of flexes—from the Drake and Weeknd features to Stevie Wonder showing up to play harmonica on "Stop Trying to Be God"—and its audacity results in thrilling highs worthy of the album title (named for the shuttered Houston Six Flags), most notably the beat-switching, Drake-assisted hit "Sicko Mode." And with a trio of rising stars slated to open for Travis at Target Center—boisterous Harlem native Sheck Wes, Young Thug disciple Gunna, and Ohio emo-rapper Trippie Redd -- this is easily the must-see arena rap show of the season.7:30 p.m. $29.95-$89.95. 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Haley @ Cedar Cultural Center

St. Paul's Haley (fka Haley Bonar) tried something different for her latest album and first-ever all-instrumental effort, Pleasureland. Departing from her usual indie folk, the piano-based compositions are alternately stark and swirling, shot through with additional instrumentation including guitar, saxophone, and synth. Pleasureland packs an impressive amount of evocation and emotion into just 27 minutes. This is the official release show for the album, originally released in October. With Loki's Folly. 9 p.m. $20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Jenny Klukken @ Studio Z

Who doesn’t love the sound of marimba? There’s just something so festive in its resonant glow. That makes Jenny Klukken’s self-explanatory “marimprov” project attractive and heightens expectations for this world premiere of her “Marimba Songs,” in a quintet with guitarist/vocalist Robert Everest and the chamber-like instrumentation of cello (Olivia Dierks), violin (Karla Colahan), and percussion (Michael Bissonette) mixing classical, Latin, folk and jazz genres. 8 p.m. $15 ($10 for students). 275 East Fourth Street, Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 12.9

Third Coast Percussion @ Ordway

Grammy-winning Chicago ensemble Third Coast Percussion is a classically trained quartet focusing on a wide range of avant-garde contemporary music from composers both renowned and up-and-coming. Tapping an array of percussive devices (marimba to mbira to tuned cowbells) the group conjures a dazzling, vibrant spectrum of rhythms, textures, and tonal colors. This performance will include recent TCP commissions: Philip Glass’s “Perpetulum” and work by eclectic pop/R&B/plus artist/producer Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange). 7 p.m. $25-$30. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

