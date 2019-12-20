The weekend's best concerts: Dec. 20-22

Friday 12.20



Charles Lazarus: Merry & Bright @ Orchestra Hall

A member of the Minnesota Orchestra for two decades, versatile trumpeter Charles Lazarus is also a genre-bending composer, arranger, and jazz musician who has played with several world class brass ensembles. For this holiday show, Lazarus’ irrepressible horn leads a tight rhythm section and his shiny Lazarus Brass on fresh, sometimes whimsical versions of seasonal classics and the odd original, nicely featuring fab vocalists Tonia Hughes, Bruce Henry and Cameron Kinghorn. 8 p.m. $36.75—$71.75. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles @ Fitzgerald Theater

Although originating In Indiana, the extravagantly talented Steele family has helped define Minnesota music for more than a generation with dazzling vocal harmonies and intricate, uplifting arrangements of gospel, R&B, soul, and jazz. Collectively and individually, siblings J.D., Jevetta, Jearlyn, Fred, and Billy have stretched from Prince to Gershwin, Broadway, and the world. The Steeles’ annual Christmas performances showcase dynamic, glorious arrangements of seasonal tunes and originals. Also Saturday. 6 p.m. $30.50—$45.50. 10 Exchange St. E., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 12.21

The Jayhawks @ Palace Theatre

The Jayhawks’ annual hometown holiday show returns to the Palace this year as the band works on a new album set for spring release. And though the quintet has largely focused on Gary Louris’ songwriting in recent years, the forthcoming disc is reportedly more collaborative, with multiple tunes from Karen Groteberg, Tim O’Reagan and Marc Perlman. Phenomenal Duluth fiddler/singer Gaelynn Lea opens. 7 p.m. 18+. $35—$60. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Diamond Rio @ Treasure Island

Originally founded as a musical attraction at Nashville’s Opryland USA amusement park before evolving into a full-fledged band, Diamond Rio has been polishing their style of jolly, ritzy neotraditionalist country-rock for three decades. Their “Meet in the Middle” is one of country’s original centrist “both sides” anthems, only cutesier because it’s about a marriage. 12+. 8 p.m. $22.50+. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

The Fixx @ Cedar

Aging dandies celebrate the holidays too, you know. Since mock solemnity is the whole point of the Fixx’s flashy, stylized, hard rock-inflected new wave, one struggles to imagine how such deadpan doomsayers will celebrate “music, merriment, humanity and the true spirit of Christmas,” but as the song says, one thing leads to another. With Royston Langdon and DJ Jake Rudh. 7 p.m. $30/$35. 416 Cedar Ave. S. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Raymond/Morrissey/King @ Black Dog

This trio makes perfect sense. Each musician here has carved out an enviable career in New York and other environs but keeps contact with his Minnesota roots. Bassist Chris Morrissey has played in drummer Dave King’s Trucking Company and had his song “Minor Silverstein” covered by trumpeter/flugelhornist John Raymond. Expect reflective yet playful music featuring superb, spontaneous interplay on the shortest night of the year. Zacc Harris Group takes the late set. 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation. 308 East Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 12.22

George Winston @ Minnesota Orchestra

George Winston has an uncanny Thomas Kinkade-like ability to drench music in rosy hues whose point of origin remains mysterious—from Bach to ragtime, melodies that don’t usually sound nostalgic and wistful become so when he plays them. Is it his subtle yet copious use of the echo pedal? The New Age pianist’s new Restless Wind includes interpretations of Sam Cooke, Buffalo Springfield, and the Doors. 7:30 p.m. $45-$55. 1111 Nicollet Mall.More info here.—Lucas Fagen

