The weekend's best concerts: Dec. 13-15

Friday 12.13

Low @ Fitzgerald Theater

Over the past two decades, Low have developed their dreamy style, polishing their cautious electric textures, contemplative melodies, and fragile harmony singing into mild, immersive, almost meditative guitar blankets that still resemble complete, legible rock songs. But the Duluth band’s most recent album, 2018’s Double Negative, fractured that sound, sending guitar shards and digital crunches flying into a thousand tiny pieces. Buried beneath a flickering haze of static, at once louder and less encumbered by songform, it’s an extreme, experimental album, but no less gentle. The band has described Double Negative as a response to contemporary political horror, which comes through less in the fragmentary lyrics than the general mood: exhausted, mournful, trying to hang onto stray moments of empathy and coherence. Entwining their voices as always, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker sound ghostlier and more entangled than ever. This show celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 1999 Christmas EP. 7 p.m. $35. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Stylishly setting the standard for contemporary big bands, the 15-strong Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, boasts a world class lineup featuring the likes of reed players Sherman Irby and Victor Goines. With a sugarplum dusting of Marsalis’ New Orleans flair, the JLCO will swing through seasonal baubles likely from the band’s two volumes of Big Band Holidays. The latest cool yule disc features live cuts from recent annual shows with stellar vocal guests, including Catherine Russell and Aretha Franklin, who seriously jingles on “O Tannenbaum.” 8 p.m. $50.75-120.75. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Fareed Haque and the Flat Earth Ensemble @ Turf Club

Haque is a guitar stylist with abundant technique, steeped in the classical music tradition as well as jazz. But the Flat Earth Ensemble’s fusion of jazz and Punjabi music (from the South Asian region along the Indian-Pakistani border) seems closest to his heart. It’s a relatively large band, with multiple drummers, tabla players, and keyboardists, and its rare appearance here on the short tour is likely a result of our proximity to Haque’s native Chicago. 8 p.m. $22 ($25 at the door) 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Geoff Keezer @ Crooners

Keezer is somewhat of a local, a prodigy out of the surprisingly fertile jazz environment of Eau Claire who at 17 became the pianist in the final edition of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers in the late 1980s. Since then he’s worked with top-drawer talent as a bandleader, sideman, and accompanist for vocals. This pair of solo shows in the intimate, no-talking-allowed Dunsmore Room should provide a vivid sample of his current approach to the jazz canon. 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 12.14

Hot Tuna @ Fitzgerald Theater

Once high school friends Jorma Kaukonen (guitar) and Jack Casady (bass) decided to make an acoustic blues project aside from their membership in Jefferson Airplane, calling it Hot Tuna, the Airplane’s former vitality faded away. It was an instructive lesson on who comprised the heart and soul of the Airplane’s actual music, and the various Hot Tuna permutations since that time have ratified the alchemistical connection between Jorma and Jack. This 50th anniversary show (the eponymous disc dropped in May 1970) has the potential to be as profound as it is poignant. All ages. 7 p.m. $39.50. 10 East Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here. —Britt Robson

Davu Seru’s Motherless Dollar @ Studio Z

Motherless Dollar seems to have edged out the No Territory Band as drummer Davu Seru’s vehicle of choice lately. The quartet, which can venture into chamber music and out through the vestibule of free-floating, Chicago-inflected interplay, along with Seru’s persistent affinity for improvisational blues, will feature special guest Victor Imbo on trombone and perhaps some hip-hop vocalisms. 7 p.m. $12 ($15 at the door). 275 East Fourth St., Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.­—Britt Robson

David Archuleta @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are exceptions that prove the rule: American Idol winners rarely stick around. On the other hand, there is David Archuleta, who has now released his second Christmas album after a brief hiatus to do Mormon missionary work and is still touring after finishing second a decade ago in the show’s seventh season. 7 p.m. $25/$30. 416 Cedar Ave. S. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

The Joy Formidable @ Fine Line

From The Big Roar to their new AAARTH, the Joy Formidable make loud, anguished noises and name albums after them. Where once the Welsh dream-pop band built walls of streamlined, buzzy guitar sound that rang out with epic, yearning bravado, they’ve now incorporated quieter moments of contemplation, isolated electronic shimmers, and weirdly tuned acoustic guitars to match a prevailing mood of political anxiety. With Twen. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $25/$40. 318 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Sunday 12.15

Gully Boys, Marijuana Deathsquads @ 7th St Entry

If you haven’t heard, Gully Boys have been holding a winter residency on Sundays at the Entry, partially to celebrate the release of their new EP, Phony, but mostly to play with a bunch of other musicians they’re into. This week the main attraction (aside from the Gullies themselves) is a rare-these-days live set from the ferocious Marijuana Deathsquads. Come early for Purple Orange Beach, a hardware set from P.O.S. 18+. 7 p.m. $12/$15. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Bonerama @ Dakota

The bones here are of the “trom-“ persuasion, but the musical orthopedics of the veteran ensemble Bonerama hardly take a skeletal approach to its raucous mix of funk, rock, jazz, and native New Orleansiana. This show is based on Bonerama Plays Zeppelin, which revises ten Led Zep classics as if Page and co. emerged from the bayous. Three trombones and Sousaphone juggle guitar phrases; muscular rhythms pick up Meters nuanced funk; soulful vocals approximate Plant. Most of all, blazing jams lagniappe-up Zep’s original spirit, virtually moving the Misty Mountains to where the levee actually did break. 7 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

