The weekend's best concerts: Aug. 9-11

Friday 8.9

Lady Midnight @ Turf Club

The sound of Death Before Mourning, Adriana Rimpel’s first proper full-length as her alter ego, is diverse but unified, held together not just by a voice but by a sensibility, a political thrust that’s still luxurious, rejecting the sense that hardening or austerity is necessary to take a committed stance. At times she takes on a slightly seductive tone, like a more companionable Sade, at others her voice floats amid the dense electronics as though intoning a mantra and seeking to heal through empathy. With Ziyad, Booboo, and DJ Keezy. 21+. 9 p.m. $12/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Gojira @ First Avenue

A French groove metal band known for songs about climate change (“Toxic Garbage Island,” “Flying Whales,” “Global Warming”), Gojira rock with athletic grandeur and a knack for condensing riffs into percussive flurries. Released in 2016, Magma was their tightest album yet—especially the title track, whose high guitar squiggles resound through a vacuum of static and fuzz. With Witchden. 18+. 7 p.m. $25/$30. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers @ Pantages Theatre

Sometime in the past decade, the glistening piano chords and diaphanous sonic caverns of Bruce Hornsby’s ’80s hits became a formative influence on a new generation of indie performers like Bon Iver and the War on Drugs. Since his stint in the Grateful Dead, Hornsby has himself pursued a more eclectic strain of folk-jazz. His new Absolute Zero includes collaborations with Justin Vernon, Robert Hunter, and Jack DeJohnette. With S. Carey. 8 p.m. $68-$78. 710 Hennepin Ave. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Gary Clark Jr. @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

One of the past year’s more acclaimed protest songs, Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land” was a breakthrough not just for the lyrics, which attack his racist neighbors “in the middle of Trump country,” but for his guitar tone, hotter and thicker and queasier than ever. The Texas blues guitarist’s new album This Land is an argument that blues is compatible with modern electronic pop. With Jessy Wilson. 18+. 5:30 p.m. $50. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Gladys Knight @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Last year at the Ordway, Knight kept the band and the audience waiting for an awkward ten minutes, then came out and steadily dismantled the notion that his 75-year old, 7-time Grammy winner was going to coast on the mere nostalgia of her formidable catalog of R&B-goes-to-church hits. This winter’s string of performances on the television show The Masked Singer reinforced her ongoing vivacity. Fans old and new will not be disappointed. 8 p.m. $39-$159. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. More info here.—Britt Robson

Brewer & Shipley @ Cedar Cultural Center

One spring afternoon back in the Pleistocene Era, a wry, folkish Missouri duo fired up “One Toke Over the Line” on a Deep South university quad where the gathered students mostly were. Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley’s unlikely Top 10 hit put them on the campus circuit. VP Spiro Agnew called them “subversive.” A squeaky clean Lawrence Welk duo even sang the tune in the addled belief it was a “modern spiritual” due to its offhand “Sweet Jesus” reference. And nearly 50 years on, B&S are still trundling their deep, amiable catalogue along Tarkio Road in fine style. Vicky Emerson opens. 8 p.m. $20—$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Saturday 8.10

Pizza Luce Block Party @ Pizza Luce

The '19 PLBP lineup will be topped -- pizza term! -- by none other than Har Mar Superstar, the locally beloved song/dance man and northern Minnesota bar owner. Other local faves performing include twangy psych-rock moodmakers Night Moves, hip-hop pals Dimitry Killstorm & Sean Anonymous, socially minded rapper the Lioness, and Chastity Brown, who won the title of 2018's Best Acoustic Performer. Free. 12 p.m. 119 N 4th St, Minneapolis. More info here.—Jay Boller

Howard Levy and Chris Siebold @ Crooners Supper Club

Levy is a dazzling harmonica player, bruiting the kind of Americana-jazz chops that makes you a charter member of Bela Fleck & the Flecktones. He has handpicked steel-guitarist Chris Siebold as a kindred spirit and romping partner, a performer who can glide from hammering a riff into supporting a virtuoso solo and then grabbing the baton for his own bravura flashes of technical brilliance. Levy also switches off to piano, where he is less fulfilling only by comparison. 6 & p.m. $30 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 8.11

Kamasi Washington @ First Avenue

A large man seemingly capable of blistering paint with his scintillating forays on the tenor saxophone, Kamasi’s sound caters to the outsized fantasy worlds of the cosmos and comic books, science fact and fiction, twirled up in a rapturous, inevitably spiritual bundle. Jazz purists sniff at his relatively limited command of technical nuance, an inevitable backlash and a moot point. He’s got a compelling band of like-minded sonic pugilists, and after a solid outing at the Palace last time through town, are back at First Ave to blow the roof off. 18+. 7 p.m. $30/$35. 701 First Avenue N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

