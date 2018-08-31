The weekend's best concerts: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Friday 8.31

Taylor Swift @ U.S. Bank Stadium

At this point, Taylor Swift has completely abandoned Nashville, doubling down on the full-on modern pop of 2014’s 1989 with last fall’s Reputation. The lead single from her sixth album, “Look What You Made Me Do,” introduced the LP’s electronic beats and positioned Swift in an oddly meta mode. The rest of Reputation can be messy at times—Ed Sheeran and Future probably don’t even belong on the same album, let alone the same track—but hooky songwriting prevails on “...Ready for It?,” “Gorgeous,” the hit-waiting-to-happen “Getaway Car,” and the momentary delicacy of closing song “New Year’s Day.” Swift’s Minneapolis visit, her first to the Twin Cities since 2015, marks the first time an artist has performed two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium. With Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. Also Saturday. 7 p.m. $47.50-$897. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Ski Mask the Slump God @ Skyway Theatre

Playfully injecting offhand humor, surreal imagery, and mythological references into his manic trap sound, Ski Mask the Slump God is a SoundCloud-rap weirdo who has more in common with a cult anti-hero like MF DOOM than with Floridian peers like Lil Pump. Those idiosyncrasies shined more than ever on this spring’s Beware the Book of Eli, yet they didn’t stop Ski from sounding perfectly comfortable when collaborating with less-weird stars like Offset and Rich the Kid. With Nessly, Bandhunta Izzy, Danny Towers, and DJ Scheme.18+. 8 p.m. $26. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Saturday 9.1

LVL UP @ 7th St. Entry

In June, New York band LVL UP announced they would be breaking up, but not without touring for a solid month in late summer and early fall. They’ve been a reliable indie-rock crew for most of the 2010s, joining the Sub Pop roster for 2016’s Return to Love. Still, they might have been more popular in the ’90s, purveying a grungy, lo-fi sound that recalls the heydays of bands like Pavement, Guided by Voices, and Sebadoh. With Double Grave and Bathtub Cig.18+. 8 p.m. $12/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.More info here.—Michael Madden

John Hiatt & the Goners @ Pantages Theatre

Long an American songwriting treasure, John Hiatt juggles rock’n’roll, country, and blues amid clever tales of love, heartache, adventure, reckoning, and redemption. His wit, wisdom, and wicked twists are reliable trademarks. By the late ’80s he had a cult following, but struggled way below the general radar. Then great songs like “Memphis in the Meantime” and “Drive South” made hits out of Bring the Family and Slow Turning, whose 30th anniversary Hiatt and the reassembled Goners (drummer Kenny Blevins, bassist Dave Ranson, slide guitar master Sonny Landreth) will mark by playing it in its entirety. 8 p.m. $48.50—$79.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 9.2

Har Mar Superstar @ Leinie Lodge

Sean Tillman has been off celebrating the music of Sam Cooke on tour, but I’ll be very surprised if he shows up at the State Fair in a suit crooning ballads. He’s much more likely to pull out his own infectious material—which, to be honest, has recently taken on a more classic R&B bent anyway. Also Monday. 8:30 p.m. Free with fair admission. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Monday 9.3

Boy George and Culture Club, the B-52s @ State Fair Grandstand

It’s been a spotty year at the State Fair Grandstand, to put it kindly. But as nostalgia shows go, this one should be generally fun. During their brief, three-year reign over the pop charts, Culture Club brilliantly combined the songcraft of ‘60s pop-soul with the glossy synthetic sheen of new wave. As for the B-52s, they’re such an institution by now that it’s easy to forget how unique their trashy, queer thrift-store aesthetic was when they first appeared—or to credit them for remaining true to it for forty years. With Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey. 6:30 p.m. $35-$45. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

