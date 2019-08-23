The weekend's best concerts: Aug. 23-25

Friday 8.23



Belinda Carlisle @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell

The former Go-Gos’ singer’s last two albums include 2007’s Voila, a French chanson cover album (“La Vie en rose,” “Ne me quitte pas,” “Bonnie et Clyde”), and 2017’s Wilder Shores, a collection of Sikh chants in Gurmukhi, influenced by her study of yoga (and closing with, what else, an acoustic “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”). Her State Fair show will presumably focus instead on her ‘80s pop hits, both solo and with her old band. Free with fair admission. 8:30 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave N, St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Why Don’t We @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Nooky Jones @ Schell’s Stage, State Fairgrounds

Dosh and Lucky Paul @ Clown Lounge at Turf Club

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 8.24

Rod Stewart @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Rod Stewart has worn many masks over the years: plaintive folksinger, shaggy roots-rocker, lecherous shrieker, hoarse disco fan, red stretch-leather suits aficionado. His latest album, last year’s Blood Red Roses, opens with “Look In Her Eyes,” a love letter to club dancers “looking voguishly hot” over galloping drum machines and synth violins. 21+. 7 p.m. $52.50+. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Josh Ritter @ Minnesota Zoo

Early Eyes @ Schell’s Stage, State Fairgrounds (also Sunday)

Dierks Bentley @ Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 8.25

Lil Tjay @ Varsity Theater

Aspiring rap heartthrob and Disney fan Lil Tjay sings melodic romantic confessions coated in sticky electronic melancholy. The high singsong tweedle of his voice combines sweet vulnerability with surreal pop irritancy. His most revealing moment is “None of Your Love,” a sublimely, pathetically naked pitch-corrected ballad that samples Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” 6 p.m. $22-$40. 1308 SE 4th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Phantogram @ Palace Theatre

Heiruspecs @ Turf Club

Dave Koz & Friends @ Minnesota Zoo

Complete Sunday music listings here.