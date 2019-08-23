The weekend's best concerts: Aug. 23-25
You might notice a bunch of State Fair shows spotlighted in this weekend's selection of recommended concerts. But that's only because the State Fair is happening this weekend.
Friday 8.23
Belinda Carlisle @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell
The former Go-Gos’ singer’s last two albums include 2007’s Voila, a French chanson cover album (“La Vie en rose,” “Ne me quitte pas,” “Bonnie et Clyde”), and 2017’s Wilder Shores, a collection of Sikh chants in Gurmukhi, influenced by her study of yoga (and closing with, what else, an acoustic “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”). Her State Fair show will presumably focus instead on her ‘80s pop hits, both solo and with her old band. Free with fair admission. 8:30 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave N, St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen
Why Don’t We @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Nooky Jones @ Schell’s Stage, State Fairgrounds
Dosh and Lucky Paul @ Clown Lounge at Turf Club
Saturday 8.24
Rod Stewart @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
Rod Stewart has worn many masks over the years: plaintive folksinger, shaggy roots-rocker, lecherous shrieker, hoarse disco fan, red stretch-leather suits aficionado. His latest album, last year’s Blood Red Roses, opens with “Look In Her Eyes,” a love letter to club dancers “looking voguishly hot” over galloping drum machines and synth violins. 21+. 7 p.m. $52.50+. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch. More info here.—Lucas Fagen
Early Eyes @ Schell’s Stage, State Fairgrounds (also Sunday)
Dierks Bentley @ Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Sunday 8.25
Lil Tjay @ Varsity Theater
Aspiring rap heartthrob and Disney fan Lil Tjay sings melodic romantic confessions coated in sticky electronic melancholy. The high singsong tweedle of his voice combines sweet vulnerability with surreal pop irritancy. His most revealing moment is “None of Your Love,” a sublimely, pathetically naked pitch-corrected ballad that samples Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” 6 p.m. $22-$40. 1308 SE 4th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen
Dave Koz & Friends @ Minnesota Zoo
