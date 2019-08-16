The weekend's best concerts: Aug. 16-18

Friday 8.16



Los Lobos @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

As one of the world’s longest-running roots-rock bands, Los Lobos have been developing their curious, recombinant, secretly arty hybrid of blues, country, zydeco, cumbia, and rock and roll for almost a half-century. Split between an acoustic and an electric set, their 45th anniversary show also celebrates their latest album, 2015’s Gates of Gold. 7:30 p.m. $48-$79. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Hannah Cooper @ Warming House

Mae Simpson Band @ Dakota

Cherubs @ Turf Club

Saturday 8.17

Thunderpussy @ Turf Club

Thunderpussy’s hard-rock retro is both meticulous and outrageous, nailing such related genres as the howled love song to a biker girl (“Speed Queen”), the harmonica solo leading into a guitar solo (“Velvet Noose”), the cartoon sex scene (“Utero Tango”), and the self-titled action-movie theme song (“Thunderpussy”). They’re currently awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether they can trademark their name. With Hollis Brown and Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks. 21+. 7 p.m. $12/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Rich Mattson and the Northstars @ Hook and Ladder

Pinback @ Fine Line

Sunday 8.18

Gully Boys @ Turf Club

It’s hard to believe Not So Brave is just over a year old, because it feels like Gully Boys released that debut LP either five years ago or some time last month. In addition to topping our 2018 Picked to Click poll, the Twin Cities’ most FOMO-inducing trio has been gigging relentlessly since its creation, and now they’re returning from tour to demonstrate their road-tested fury. With Kitten Forever and Gender Confetti. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Larry McDonough @ Black Dog Café

Lovers of the late pianist Bill Evans, including members of his family, acknowledge and respect how Larry McDonough interprets his influential music. Evans was crucial to Kind of Blue and later redefined the modern piano trio with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian. Now McDonough is using the occasion of Evans’ 90th birthday (two nights earlier on August 16) for both a sweeping synopsis of his catalog and to launch the Larry McDonough Monthly Sunday Night Classic Jazz Series at Black Dog. Expect thorough scholarship and thematic creativity. Tip jar. 7 p.m. 308 East Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

