The weekend's best concerts: Apr. 5-7

Friday 4.5

Faarrow @ Cedar Cultural Center

The latest fruit from the Cedar’s Midnimo program, which promotes Somali music in the local community, Faarrow is a sister-duo born in Mogadishu that came to Toronto then spent some musically formative time in Atlanta before relocating to L.A. where they were signed by Warner Brothers. Their sound is hip-hop-tinged r&b and their sterling voices brandish the identity politics of feminist refugees, most notably on “I Don’t Belong To You.” Astralblak is the backing band; Ashley DuBose is the impressive opener. 8 p.m. $10/$15. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 4.6

John Fedchock Quartet @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Fedchock is best known as a superb arranger and big-band leader, and he’ll be playing in that context at Jazz Central on Friday with students from the U of M. But the trombonist is an underrated stylist fronting a quartet, which will join him at the Dunsmore Room to perform selections from Fluidity, which received four stars from Downbeat in 2015, as well as last year’s second release, Reminiscence. All ages. 6 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Mdou Moctar @ Cedar Cultural Center

It can’t be said often enough that the best blues of the 21st century is Tuareg blues from the African desert. Moctar, from Niger, is a left-handed guitar wizard less concerned with Tuareg’s hypnotic flow and more intent on a slow build that often climaxes in solos that mix in some heavy metal and psychedelia. That combination of grit and sparkle is his unique signature. 8 p.m. $15/$18. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Adam Meckler Orchestra @ Parkway

Meckler’s big-band debut, When the Clouds Look Like This, showed impressive range but stayed within the jazz tradition. For its followup release, due out on Ropeadope Sur in May, the 18-piece group stretches to include appearances from hip-hop artists Toki Wright and Harjinder along with vocalists J.D. Steele and Cameron Kinghorn. All but Steele will be onboard at the Parkway, where advance copies of the new disc can be purchased. 7 p.m. $25/$30. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 4.7

