The weekend's best concerts: Apr. 19-21
The weekend’s chock full of holidays, religious and otherwise, but there’s still plenty of music to entertain those of us who are indifferent to god and/or weed, especially on Friday.
Friday 4.19
Billy Bragg @ Fine Line
With punk attitude, an ear for melody and heart of a folkie, Billy Bragg burst on the early ’80s English scene, electric guitar in hand, as a leftist rabble-rouser in song and action, as he is now, the odd love song notwithstanding. His Fine Line solo One Step Forward, Two Steps Back residency will feature newer material the first night, tunes from his first three albums the next and finally material from albums four through six. Also Saturday. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $40—$55. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason
David Huckfelt & Michael Rossetto @ Cedar Cultural Center
Huckfelt left the Pines and spent two weeks on his own in remote Isle Royale National Park (six hours by boat off the Michigan coast) writing Stranger Angels, a yowling kindred spirit to the work of JJ Cale, which he’ll perform with his group the Unarmed Forces. Rossetto is a banjo player whose Intermodal Blues on Shifting Paradigm is imbued with the luminous tinge of African desert blues. A quick acoustic opening set by Dave Simonette (Trampled by Turtles) is icing on the cake. Read our recent profile on Huckfelt here. 8 p.m. $18; $20 day of show. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson
Laura Caviani Quartet @ Jazz Central
Pianist Laura Caviani is the director of jazz studies at Carleton and will have the school’s Chamber Group open before she breaks out an ensemble without longtime bassist Chris Bates, although drummer Dave Schmalenberger remains, saxophonist David Milne is added and Kevin Clements occupies Bates’ spot in the rhythm section. 7 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson
Saturday 4.20
Sunday 4.21
