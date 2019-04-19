The weekend's best concerts: Apr. 19-21

Friday 4.19

Billy Bragg @ Fine Line

With punk attitude, an ear for melody and heart of a folkie, Billy Bragg burst on the early ’80s English scene, electric guitar in hand, as a leftist rabble-rouser in song and action, as he is now, the odd love song notwithstanding. His Fine Line solo One Step Forward, Two Steps Back residency will feature newer material the first night, tunes from his first three albums the next and finally material from albums four through six. Also Saturday. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $40—$55. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

David Huckfelt & Michael Rossetto @ Cedar Cultural Center

Huckfelt left the Pines and spent two weeks on his own in remote Isle Royale National Park (six hours by boat off the Michigan coast) writing Stranger Angels, a yowling kindred spirit to the work of JJ Cale, which he’ll perform with his group the Unarmed Forces. Rossetto is a banjo player whose Intermodal Blues on Shifting Paradigm is imbued with the luminous tinge of African desert blues. A quick acoustic opening set by Dave Simonette (Trampled by Turtles) is icing on the cake. Read our recent profile on Huckfelt here. 8 p.m. $18; $20 day of show. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Laura Caviani Quartet @ Jazz Central

Pianist Laura Caviani is the director of jazz studies at Carleton and will have the school’s Chamber Group open before she breaks out an ensemble without longtime bassist Chris Bates, although drummer Dave Schmalenberger remains, saxophonist David Milne is added and Kevin Clements occupies Bates’ spot in the rhythm section. 7 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 4.20

Sunday 4.21

