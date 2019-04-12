The weekend's best concerts: Apr. 12-14

Friday 4.12

Todd Snider @ Fitzgerald Theater

Like the rest of us, this veteran folkie is rightfully pissed and can’t stop talking about shit he knows he can’t change, and on his latest, the brilliant Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3, his humor strays closer to bitterness than ever before. “Talking Reality TV Show Blues,” a history of the medium that fucked us all over more than Zuckerberg can even dream, ends as it must with the 2016 election but gets there by artful and circuitous roots. Sample lyric from “A Timeless Response to Current Events”: “Ain’t that some bullshit?” All ages. 6:30 p.m. $30-$35. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Ex Hex @ Turf Club

On It’s Real, three adult women strip hard rock of its power lust and delusions of transcendence, with none of the ironic preening, slumming bad faith, or musicianly indulgence that nervous indie-rockers typically crouch behind when revisiting the déclassé music of their youth. Def Lep power chords, miniature melodic Neil Giraldo solos, ecstatic Charlotte Caffey outros—guitarist Mary Timony simply loves each enduring gimmick on its own corny, crunchy terms, and she favors a particular effects pedal I’m sure someone who spent more of their teens in a Guitar Center than I did could ID in a sec. Clinching the deal is Timony’s modestly terrestrial, resolutely unmetal voice. Rather than wailing like a strangulated angel, she sings like a regular human, assuring us that you don’t have to be a dope to like this stuff. You don’t even have to pretend to be a dope. With Moaning. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $18/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Over the Rhine @ Pantages Theatre

Grief, loss, tears, and heartache shadow the moody, contemplative, and lovely Love & Redemption, Over The Rhine’s 15th and latest album. Although melancholy lurks at nearly every turn, including Karin Bergquist’s sighing, gossamer vocals, L&R’s myriad wounded and troubled hearts ultimately find solace in glimmers of harmony and the haunting electric guitar work of Greg Leisz and Bradley Meinerding. After 30 years as OTR, married duo Bergquist and Linford Detweiler still create intimate, intricate, infinitely satisfying atmospheric folk-pop. Carrie Newcomer opens. 8 p.m. $39.50—$44.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rich Mason

Brooklyn Rider/Ragamala Dance Company @ O'Shaughnessy Auditorium

This double bill of the chamber string quartet Brooklyn Rider and the Ragamala Dance Company purposefully invites the audience to draw their own connections between the two art forms. Like Ragamala, Brooklyn Rider has local roots (in their case White Bear Lake and Stillwater) and a deserved reputation for creative themes. They’ll open with “Healing Modes,” comprised of five new commissions from female composers. 7:30 p.m. $5-$34. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Myra Melford @ Target Atrium at Orchestra Hall

Melford composes and plays piano with striking originality. Music from her various ensembles—Trio M, Snowy Egret, Be Bread, Tiger Trio—wend lyricism around episodic moods to create impressionistic songs that are seductively cerebral and almost inevitably charming. This solo performance is relatively rare, and it will certainly include selections from her lone solo disc, Life Carries Me This Way, inspired by the works of the late visual artist Don Reich. 8 p.m. $32. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Saturday 4.13



Joshua Redman Quartet @ Hopkins Center for the Arts

Prodigious jazz tenor saxophonist Joshua Redman is a breathtaking player with sterling technique and a charismatic sound marked by a probing spirit, thoughtful melodicism, and dazzling improvs. His new album, Come What May, features his quartet (pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers, drummer Gregory Hutchinson), which has the lithe synergy of 20 years together, but hasn’t recorded since 2001. All Redman originals, the new tunes have traces of blues, soul and funk, but glisten with the thrill and inquisitive quest of revelatory straight-ahead jazz. 8 p.m. $37—$42. 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. More info here.—Rick Mason

Lucinda Williams & Buick 6 @ Fitzgerald Theater

Southern gothic queen Lucinda Williams and her band sweep in for two shows marking Car Wheels On A Gravel Road’s 20th anniversary. She’ll perform the landmark album in its entirety, plus a set of additional songs from her remarkable career. Critically acclaimed and Grammy- winning, Car Wheels secured Williams’ rep as a brilliant singer-songwriter with a literary bent and an uncanny knack for revealing life’s harrowing fringes. CW essentially traversed Southern backroads, probing emotional ruts and detours via such memorable tunes as “Drunken Angel” and “Lake Charles.” 8 p.m. $41.49—$78.75. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Greg Byers Ensemble @ Black Dog

Byers is a classically trained cellist and bassist with an affinity for hip-hop and electronically altered sounds, not to mention bop and funk-inflected jazz. His quartet is aces, with Javier Santiago on keys, L.A. Buckner on drums, and Adam Meckler on trumpet. 8:30 p.m. Tip jar or $20 for a reserved seat. 308 East Prince St., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 4.14

