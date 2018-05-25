The weekend's 8 best concerts: May 25-27

You can find the full lineup and set times for the Memory Lanes Block Party here, and for Soundset here. But if you're looking for something on smaller scale, we've got plenty of options for you below.

Friday 5.25

Cuban Doll @ Privé

She may be from Dallas, but rising 20-year-old rapper Cuban Doll’s sound is more influenced by Chicago drill music and Detroit rap’s faster tempos. She released her second project, Aaliyah Keef, in December, leading to a reported $1 million deal with Capitol Records. The tape’s “broke bitch”-mocking “Bankrupt” is proving to be her breakout hit, thanks in part to a new remix featuring Lil Yachty and budding Atlanta star Lil Baby.21+. 10 p.m. $20/$40. 315 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Night Moves @ First Avenue

Night Moves established their rightful place in the Minneapolis indie-rock scene with the bursting, gossamer psych-country of 2012’s Colored Emotions. The band’s now-signature song, the skying, Band of Horses-style “Carl Sagan,” opened 2016’s John Angello-produced Pennied Days, and gave its name to the 2017 EP that followed. This is their first show headlining the Mainroom in two years. With Anonymous Choir, Wellness, and Shilpa Ray. 18+. 7 p.m. $13/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

The Claudettes @ Dakota Jazz Club

Trying to parse the sprawling, shapeshifting, intoxicating gloop that Chicago’s Claudettes concoct would be “Utterly Absurd.” That’s the title of a noisy, twisted stomp on the quartet’s new album, Dance Scandal at the Gymnasium!, and tellingly, it sounds like psychobilly night at New Orleans’ Dew Drop Inn. Blues, punk, and vintage rock slip up top, swirling around the piano antics of blues/art-rock vet Johnny Iguana, who repeatedly references Professor Longhair. Minneapolis native Berit Ulseth’s jazz-schooled, country-edged vocals add another dozen intriguing dimensions . $30-$35. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Rick Mason

AMP Trio @ Jazz Central

The democracy of AMP Trio is foretold by initialing the personnel of pianist Addison Frei, drummer Matt Young, and bassist Perrin Grace. Together six years now, with three strong, gradually more adventurous albums to their credit, they are a classic, underrated jazz ensemble informed by hip-hop and drum-and-bass. This gig adds frequent cohort Tahira Clayton on vocals. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here —Britt Robson

Saturday 5.26

Official Soundset Before Party @ First Avenue

Soundset’s official before and after parties have become an anticipated tradition in their own right. Tonight doubles as the latest Klituation dance party, with an all-female lineup featuring raunchy Brooklyn rapper Junglepussy and Rhymesayers’ Sa-Roc and Nikki Jean.18+. 8 p.m. $15/$17. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Inatnas Orchestra @ Black Dog

JC Sanford and his wife Asuka Kakatani are co-founders of the Twin Cities Jazz Composers’ Workshop as well as this large ensemble. Both have impressive national credentials and have enriched the local jazz scene since relocating from New York to Northfield two years ago. Inatnas bundles jazz and chamber music in invigorating fashion. It will be a kick to hear this 17-piece band in the cozy confines of the Black Dog. 8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. 308 Prince St., St. Paul. More info here .— Britt Robson

Sunday 5.27

Official Soundset After Party @ First Avenue

Sunday’s highlights include UGK legend Bun B, DJ K-Salaam, and Minneapolis cosmic funk kings Astralblak, playing the Mainroom for the first time since changing their name from ZuluZuluu. 18+. 9 p.m. $16/$18. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Flow w/Bill Carrothers @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners Lounge

It makes sense that pianist Bill Carrothers has adopted the Dunsmore Room as his local haunt (he’ll play solo here next week): The venue’s quiet, serene ambiance is tailor-made for the delicacy of his sly inventions. His membership in Flow promises something a bit more uptempo and bouncy, as his cohorts are all connected to the greater Chicago jazz scene, in particular with the guitarist Bobby Broom. 6:30 p.m. $15-$20. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

