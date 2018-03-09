Friday 3.9

Screaming Females @ Turf Club

New Jersey punk power trio Screaming Females are a mainstay of the acclaimed indie label Don Giovanni, and its best band. Frontwoman Marissa Paternoster brings a towering vibrato and scorching lead guitar to their sound, and she’s backed by the rhythm section of bassist Mike Abbate and drummer Jarrett Dougherty. Like 2015’s Rose Mountain, the brand-new All at Once was made with veteran rock producer Matt Bayles (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Mastodon). With Radiator Hospital and Kitten Forever. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave. St. Paul. More info here. —Michael Madden

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels, with Bill Frisell, feat. Lucinda Williams @ Dakota Jazz Club

Saxophone titan Charles Lloyd turns 80 on March 15. A year of celebration hits an early peak with his four-night, three-band residency at the Dakota. Throughout his remarkable career, Lloyd has ventured from Memphis blues to cutting-edge jazz, flirting along the way with psychedelia and visionary syntheses of jazz, gospel, country, and global music. Tonight and Saturday he’s joined by the Marvels: drummer Eric Harland, bassist Reuben Rogers, guitar luminaries Bill Frisell and Greg Leisz, and guest vocalist Lucinda Williams. 7 & 10 p.m. $40-$125. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wall Smashers Organ Trio @ Jazz Central

Keyboardist Steve Hobert is ever intriguing. Along with post-bop piano stuff, he duets with an oud player in Oudyano, plies the accordion in the zydeco-inflected FireFlyForest, and has delved into klezmer tunes and Latin American folk styles. Jazz organ trios tend to bring the funk with some jazzy hopscotch, and in that vein Hobert’s B-3 organ excursions with Wall Smashers have the right cohorts—Jax Ravel on bass and LA Buckner on drums. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

After Rome @ O’Gara’s

Co-founded in 2014 by songwriter and guitarist Chris Eden and drummer Jack Seaberg, After Rome also features Eden’s brother-in-law Jeff Narlock on bass and Jordan Steffen on vocals and synth. The foursome named the passion project after a Ben-Hur reference about the fall of Rome, seeing similarities in the demise of the music industry as they knew it. After Rome’s debut album, House of David, is a curious combination of ancient storytelling and ‘80s-era rock, equal parts antiquated and contemporary. Read our interview with Eden here. With Poppa Bear Norton and Nathan Anderson. 7 p.m. $7. 164 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul. More info here.—Erica Rivera

Saturday 3.10

Ja Rule and Ashanti @ Myth

For nearly two decades, New York MC Ja Rule and singer/actress Ashanti have had a fruitful penchant for rap/R&B collaborations—usually songs about sex, including 2001’s “Always on Time” and 2003’s “Mesmerized” (which reached No. 1 and 2 on the Hot 100, respectively). The duo’s legacy is widely beloved, which is why they were enlisted for The Hamilton Mixtape (“Helpless”), and California rap star Tyga’s latest album features a tribute called “Ja Rule & Ashanti.” With DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip. All ages. 8 p.m. $49.59/$69.50. 3090 Southlawn Dr., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled @ Target Center

Lovato’s been a hitmaker for a decade now, back since her teen days as the star of Camp Rock, and she’s developed the kind of brassy, outspoken style pop could use more of, whether she’s discussing her addictions or politics, and she backs that stance up with bangers like her latest (and biggest) hit, last summer’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” from Tell Me You Love Me. As for Khaled, he attached his name to more than one of 2017’s best tracks, but he’s a catalyst, not a performer, and apparently his set consists of a lot of shared inspirational messages, shouted catchphrases, and pictures of his kid. Prepared to be uplifted, bored, or both. With Kehlani, whose SweetSexySavage was one of 2017 R&B’s finest collections. 7:30 p.m. $29.95-$149.95. 600 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 3.11

Conan @ 7th St. Entry

There’s heavy, and then there’s Conan-level heavy. The British doom-metal trio packs a supremely down-tuned wallop led by singer and guitarist Jon Davis—think High on Fire minus a few bong rips. The latest proper entry in their consistent run of albums is 2016’s Reveangence, where new drummer Rich Lewis seamlessly entered the lineup, followed by last year’s demo collection, Man Is Myth. With the Ditch and the Delta and Boson. 18+. 7 p.m. $12/$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Charles Lloyd New Quartet @ Dakota Jazz Club

For the final installment of the saxophone great’s four-night birthday celebration at the Dakota, he’ll perform with his New Quartet: bassist Reuben Rogers, drummer Eric Harland, and pianist Jason Moran. 6 & 8 p.m. $40-$125. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

