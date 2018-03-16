Friday 3.16

Jonathan Richman @ Cedar Cultural Center

Nearly 50 years after he helped invent punk rock, ex-Modern Lovers frontman Jonathan Richman has remained reliably quirky and eclectic with his solo work. Richman is perhaps the quintessential cult artist, and his fans have followed him from distinct releases like the self-explanatory Jonathan Goes Country to the Latin-pop curio Jonathan, Te Vas a Emocionar! In 2016, Richman returned with his first album since 2010, the low-stakes, reliably freewheeling Ishkode! Ishkode! 14+. 8 p.m. $18/$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Dusty Heart @ Southern Theater

Listening to the eight songs on Dusty Heart’s self-titled debut is like experiencing all four Minnesota seasons in a single day. All of these complex emotions are conjured by Dusty Heart’s spare arrangements—mainly banjo, acoustic guitar, and viola—and the duo’s soaring harmonies of Barbara Jean and Molly Dean, which carry the songs skyward like a prayer for a better day. Read our complete Dusty Heart feature here. With Mike Lewis, JT Bates, and Jeremy Ylvisaker. 7:30 p.m. $18/$22. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Erik Thompson

Paul Renz Quartet @ Vieux Carre

Paul Renz is an electric guitarist who covers the gamut from Charlie Christian to Eric Clapton. He’s got degrees from Berklee and the New England Conservatory, and a resume that includes television commercials and a “Symphonic Poem” recorded by a Silesian Philharmonic Orchestra of Poland. He’s fond of playing with flautists, and Rose Rinder fills the bill this time, with bassist Jonathan Thomas and drummer Jessie Lesmeister in the rhythm section. 9 p.m. $10. 408 St. Peter St., Saint Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Saturday 3.17

Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ First Avenue

Since reconvening in 2010, these Montreal post-rockers have recaptured their pre-hiatus glory, which was most potent on the 2000 masterpiece Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven. Though less daring and grand than previous GSY!BE records, their latest, last year’s Luciferian Towers, is still a stunning instrumental achievement highlighting the lockstep chemistry among the band members, from guitarist Efrim Menuck to violinist Sophie Trudeau. With KGD and the Hand. 18+. 7 p.m. $26/$28. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Titus Andronicus @ Turf Club

As frontman of Titus Andronicus, Patrick Stickles has pursued outsize ambitiousness for the past decade. That trait came to the fore on 2010’s Civil War-inspired The Monitor, belonging in any conversation about this decade’s best punk albums. Following 2015’s even more massive, densely literary The Most Lamentable Tragedy, Titus’ new A Productive Cough is a looser record that at times feels like a Stickles solo album. With Pile frontman Rick Maguire. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave. St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Tinsley Ellis @ Dakota Jazz Club

A blues circuit staple for 40 years, Tinsley Ellis is a genuine guitar hero. His fret forays are steeped in blues, Southern rock, Memphis soul, and Texas swagger, with particularly engaging wah-wah antics. Ellis’ latest, Winning Hand, marks his return to the Alligator label, and it features an array of wild and wooly originals punctuated by wicked, Southern-fried blues licks, a cool evocation of Chuck Berry on “Satisfied,” and a fine cover of Leon Russell’s “Dixie Lullaby.” 7 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis More info here.—Rick Mason

Sunday 3.18

Arne Fogel @ Dunsmore Room

Memorable tributes rely on resonant matchups, which is why vocalist Arne Fogel celebrating 50 years in show business by performing Frank Sinatra’s classic autumnal album, The September of My Years, holds such promise. At 68, Fogel is a child of the Rat Pack era, when Sinatra, Bing, and Sammy were ascendant. And while he may not have Sinatra’s pipes, he knows wistful narratives and reflections. Rick Carlson (piano), Gordy Johnson (bass) and Gary Schulte (violin) comprise an ace supporting cast. 6:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Jane Monheit @ The Dakota

Monheit has earned her evolution from glitzy ingénue to respected song interpreter. She had musical parents and attended an arts-centered high school, but at age 40, after 11 albums and the formation of her own record label, she’s grown to inhabit and better wield the resonant glow of her vocals. She has solicited audience requests for each stop of this current tour; some will surely be from her superb Ella Fitzgerald tribute in 2016. 7 & 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

