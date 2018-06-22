The weekend's 8 best concerts: June 22-24

Friday 6.22

Halloween, Alaska @ Turf Club

According to their Twitter account, this is either the local indie faves’ first live show “since 2015?” or “in ages.” We’ll just say it’s been “a while.” But James Diers and the boys are back in the swing of things, with a new track released last month, “Ginger,” and, on the horizon, a new album, Le Centre, their first since 2011. With Under Violet. 21+ 8 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here .—Keith Harris

River Whyless @ 7th St. Entry

The Asheville, North Carolina quartet River Whyless plays a nuanced blend of folk- and indie-rock, Americana, and international bits, occasionally suggesting the Band or Decemberists, but also with a maverick experimental streak. Sublime too is the core message of RW’s new Kindness, A Rebel: altruistic kindness being a difficult but achievable goal. However laudable, that doesn’t stop RW from ripping the smug crowd in power for selling “manufactured truth” and inciting factional warfare. Impressive neo-soul/R&B singer Jalen N’Gonda opens. 9 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Rick Mason

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt @ Xcel Energy Center

These two classy, iconic artists are stalwart survivors of the popular music apparatus for going on 50 years. After missing about six weeks for unspecified health reasons, renowned slide guitarist, singer, and songwriter Bonnie Raitt rejoins the tour in St. Paul, where she has many local ties, Her fretwork and marvelously soulful vocals fuel her mix of blues, rock, and R&B. James Taylor, of course, is the author of such folk-pop standards as “Fire and Rain” and “Carolina In My Mind.” But, especially backed by his versatile road band, JT is also a fine, spirited interpreter of others’ songs, including outstanding versions of “Up on the Roof” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You).” 7:30 p.m. $66. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. More info here .—Rick Mason

Saturday 6.23

Jeremy Ylvisaker, Blaha @ Mortimer’s

Either of these two shows from two of the busiest musicians in town is a good excuse to finally check out live music at the revamped Mort’s if you’ve haven’t gotten around to it yet. For the early show, omnipresent sideman Jeremy Ylvisaker, who released two albums on his own last year, will perform a solo set. Mike Blaha, who you might know from the Blind Shake or countless other projects, digs in with his eponymous garage-rock side project for the late show. Ylvisaker show: With JØUR and Andy Cook. 5 p.m. $7. More info here . Blaha show: With DIIE and Gay Witch Abortion. 9 p.m. $7. More info here. 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Keith Harris

Sunday 6.24

Allan Kingdom, Drelli @ 7th St. Entry

You probably don’t need an introduction to Allan Kingdom, the St. Paul singer and rapper whose ever-inventive sound keeps growing more globally influenced. Minneapolis rapper Drelli is the newer face here, and while his colorful “swag bop” is comparable to Allan’s music in some ways, he also uniquely incorporates electronic styles, particularly house. This daytime show celebrates the new release of Allan’s Peanut Butter Prince and Drelli’s debut project, Hey Drelli. All ages. $10/$12. 12 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here . —Michael Madden

Sloan @ Turf Club

Over a quarter-century and 12 studio albums (with no particularly long gaps between them), Toronto four-piece Sloan may be the most consistent, reliable band from the ’90s alt-rock boom. On their simply titled new album, April’s 12, they resurrect some of the shoegaze crunch of their 1992 debut, Smeared. But more often, the group (whose constant four members all contribute songwriting) let their long-mastered flair for power-pop melodies burst and shine.21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.More info here .—Michael Madden

Dua Lipa @ Armory

London’s Dua Lipa, an unmissable newcomer over the past year, is a sure bet for lasting pop stardom. Last June, she released her self-titled debut, an alternately propulsive and understated collection of modern pop, featuring the house-flavored U.K. No. 1 single “New Rules” and the explosive, guitar-picking “IDGAF.” It was a massive breakthrough that spawned eight singles, and Lipa would soon go on to perform on Saturday Night Live and open arena shows for Coldplay and Bruno Mars. With Clairo. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $32.50/$37.50. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

George Thorogood & the Destroyers @ Minnesota Zoo

Say you’re nursing the suds at a convenient drinking hole, or perhaps lounging under the stars adjacent to growling tigers, maybe seeking reprieve from the Commander in Cheese, Little Rocket Man, and ace diplomatic piston Dennis Rodman. What you want, what you need is boogie rock monster George Thorogood sputtering about being “b-b-b-bad to the bone,” spewing wicked slide licks in all directions while his Destroyers, well, destroy ya with incendiary takes on vintage rock and blues. This time around, Thorogood might throw in a few from his first solo album, 2017’s nugget-rich Party of One. Anthony Gomes opens . 7:30 p.m. $62—$74.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here .—Rick Mason