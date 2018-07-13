The weekend's 8 best concerts: July 13-15

That’s right, tomorrow is Saturday the 14th.

Friday 7.13

Keith Sweat @ Armory

Thirty years after his initial string of hits, Harlem R&B pleader Keith Sweat continues to maintain a steady presence. Aside from frequent live performances and the sustained popularity of his radio show The Sweat Hotel, Sweat still regularly enters the studio. His latest album, 2016’s Dress to Impress, is a simultaneously sumptuous and understated outing, an this January, he followed it with the nostalgic K-Ci collaboration “How Many Ways.” With Avant and Silk. 18+. 8 p.m. $60-$250. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Rebel, Rebel - Rock for Pussy XIV: A Tribute to David Bowie @ First Avenue

Really it’s been 14 years already? Once more, the local all-star benefit concert for Feline Rescue will celebrate the music of the late Mr. Bowie, with a house band led by John Eller and rotating vocals from Ciaran Daly, David Campbell, David J. Russ, Jeremy Messersmith, Lady Lark, Liám Watkins, Orion Treon, PaviElle, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, Reed Wilkerson, Venus DeMars & All the Pretty Horses. 8 p.m. $17/$20. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 7.14

Whitney Rose @ 7th St. Entry

Rose is a Canadian-turned-Texan who sings a wide range of traditional country music styles, from countrypolitan to Tex-Mex, with a light touch, never lending an ounce more of pain or prettiness to a melody than it calls for. Her writing came into its own in 2017 on the fine EP South Texas Suite and the knockout full-length Rule 62, a brilliant collection of straightforward songs about love, wanderlust, family, truck drivers, and heartbreak. One-night-stand ballads don’t come any tougher or more forlorn than “You Don’t Scare Me.” Sharp local indie-folk outfit Fathom Lane open. 18+. 8 p.m. $10/$12. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Nachito Herrera and his Afro Cuban Trio @ The Dakota

Nachito Herrera is increasingly invoked alongside his dazzling Cuban countrymen Chucho Valdes and Gonzalo Rubalcaba as a flamboyant performer who has mastered and mashed together both the Euro-classical and Afro-Cuban jazz idioms. Thanks to the staunch support of Dakota founder Lowell Pickett, Nichito is a local treasure, and hearing him with fellow Cubans Daymar Calvario and drummer Edgar Martinez is perhaps the best introduction to his artistry. Also Sunday. 7 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 7.15

Bombino @ Cedar Cultural Center

Omara Moctar, aka Bombino, is a masterful guitarist from Niger with an increasingly prominent world music circuit profile. He is Tuareg, the historically nomadic people of the Sahara, and his hypnotic desert blues are sculpted from the harshly beautiful environs. After several U.S. recordings with producers like the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Bombino opted for a Casablanca studio and leaner sound for his latest, Deran. His wiry, elegant electric guitar evokes influences like Ali Farka Touré, Jimi Hendrix, and Mark Knopfler, while his sinuous Tamasheq vocals reflect desert traditions. Local punk-surfers Black Widows open. 8 p.m. $22-$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

The Jayhawks @ Minnesota Zoo

As the Jayhawks gear up for a trio of quintessential Minnesota gigs in the next week or so, there’s also plenty of news from their camp as well. Besides the zoo show, where former ’Hawk Kraig Johnson opens, the Minneapolis-bred alt-country-rockers will do an Electric Fetus in-store Monday night and play Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days Saturday, July 21. All the activity coincides with the release of Back Roads and Abandoned Motels, mostly featuring Jayhawks versions of songs Gary Louris co-wrote for artists like the Dixie Chicks, Carrie Rodriguez, and Jakob Dylan. Also just out is Our Country, the ’Hawks’ second album backing chief Kinkster Ray Davies. 7:30 p.m. $47-$59.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here.—Rick Mason

Unsane @ Turf Club

NYC noise-rock trio Unsane have thrived in various sectors of the underground since forming in 1988, releasing records on labels ranging from Matador to Relapse to, most recently, Southern Lord. Though the band’s output has been sporadic in the 21st century, they never disappoint when they do release a new album. Last year’s Sterilizepacked an angular, frantic attack that showcased frontman Chris Spencer’s bellow, which is still in mighty fine shape. With Child Bite and Buildings.21+. 7:30 p.m. $16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul.More info here.—Michael Madden

Twin Cities Jazz Composers’ Workshop Inaugural Showcase @ Studio Z

The husband-wife team of JC Sanford and Asuka Kakitani founded the TCJCW two years ago after arriving back in Minnesota from New York City. The organization’s first major showcase will feature six world premieres of works not only from Sanford and Kakitani but from local bandleaders Adam Meckler and Aaron Hedenstrom plus Kari Musil and Dave Stamps. They are the product of multiple reading sessions and rehearsals from top-notch local musicians. Worth a look and a listen. 7:30 p.m. $15. Suite 200, 274 E. 4th St., St. Paul. More info here. —Britt Robson



Complete Sunday music listings here .