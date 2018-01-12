The weekend's 8 best concerts: Jan.12-14

Friday 1.12

Free Based @ Cabooze

Memphis rapper Xavier Wulf, who headlines this FreeMinds Entertainment presentation, bridges the menacing aesthetic of Three 6 Mafia and the sound of today’s trap rap. His influence is underappreciated—he was one of the earliest artists to embrace and blow up on SoundCloud, even claiming to be the first act to cash checks from the platform. Also performing: Lil Tracy, frequent collaborator of late emo-rapper Lil Peep; Atlanta Auto-Tune enthusiast Pollari; Memphis’ IDontKnowJeffery; and locals including Devon Reason, Student 1, and FreeMinds artist GainesFM. 18+. 9 p.m. $25-$30. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Sean Anonymous Birthday Show @ 7th St Entry

As he’s done every year since 2007, Sean Anonymous, whose humbly introspective yet assured lyricism has made him a mainstay of T.C. rap, has put together a special show for his birthday. This year’s party celebrates emerging local talent, including performances by Why Khaliq, three months past the release of his brilliantly written concept album The Mustard Seed, and Cashinova, the Stophouse Group signee poised for a big 2018. 18+. 8 p.m. $8-$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

When We Land @ Turf Club

The title of the local indie-pop quartet’s new album Introvert’s Plight, is based on “the idea of wanting to know others well and to be known,” says frontman Jesse Baxter. “It’s a powerful idea and something that I think everyone can struggle with, but I think it definitely applies to people who are more introverted. Overall, it’s just the idea of not being afraid to show who you really are and not be afraid of how people will react. Not being too guarded, I guess.” Read our full conversation with Baxter here. With Maple & Beech and Ben Noble. 21+ 7 p.m. $8-$12. 601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.

Full Friday music listings here.

Saturday 1.13

Finding Novyon @ 7th St Entry

The Twin Cities had been waiting on a full-length from this local MC since his 2015 breakout single “Lots,” and That’s My Dawg, released last June, didn’t disappoint. Guest spots from P.O.S., Prof, J.kelr, and So Cold Records label mate Allan Kingdom all play smartly off Novyon’s own droll flow, and Girard Hennepin’s grandly woozy synth-heavy production creates a seamless mood throughout. With Dua, Student 1, fand Tiiiiiiiiip. 18+. 9 p.m. $12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Jackie Venson @ Turf Club

Though she’s drawn comparisons to Gary Clark Jr.—they’re both from Austin, Texas, and she opened for him on tour last summer—Venson’s style is a bit more eclectic: She sings in a folkie’s pristine voice, but her guitarwork is a mix of bluesy grit and conservatory chops. With local singer-songwriter Jessica Manning. $16-$18. 8:30 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.-—Keith Harris

American Roots Revue: Haley, Cory Wong, Antwaun Stanley, and Larry Long & the Hornheads @ Dakota

For his 12th Revue, inveterate artistic matchmaker Long once more gathers disparate performers onstage for a one-off collaboration to see what happens. This time he’s joined by singer-songwriter Haley, R&B singer Stanley, and guitar wiz Wong, plus some of Prince’s former brass players. $40 at 7 p.m. $25 at 9 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Full Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 1.14

Charlie Parr @ Turf Club

For the second installment of his January residency at the Turf, the beloved Duluth folkie’s invited along the acoustic four-piece Feeding LeRoy. As Parr shared in a particularly candid City Pages feature last year, his new album, Dog, emerged out of some dark times, but he’s always a wry and genial presence onstage. 21+. 7 p.m. $10-$12. 601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. More info here.—Keith Harris

KPW @ First Avenue

Released on New Year’s Day, the fourth album from local MC and visual artist, Ativia's Beautiful Shelves, is a dense, rewarding intro to his style. KV, Megatron, Ishy Juan, Ezi Beats, and hosted by Lvndscapes. 18+. 7 p.m. $6-$8. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. More info here.—Keith Harris

Full Sunday music listings here.