The weekend's 7 best concerts: Nov. 2-4

Friday 11.2

Low @ Fitzgerald Theater

Low has undergone one of 2018's most notable musical transformations. The Duluth trio has long since evolved from their slowcore beginnings to become among the most consistent bands in indie rock, but their bold, B.J. Burton-produced reinvention on the gloomy, electronic-driven Double Negative is a jolt. The album is a reaction to the political moment, and not just lyrically. "The fragmenting of the songs and the fragmenting of the voices is a reflection of how even more absurd structure and reality becomes with each passing day," frontman Alan Sparhawk told City Pages . With IN/VIA. 7 p.m. $30. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul @ Ames Center

Steve Van Zandt’s solo career took a long detour thanks to his Sopranos goomba role, E Street Band guitar chores, and starting a record label and radio show. Now his revived Disciples of Soul wade into his impressive back catalogue and inspirations with blazing horns, wicked cool guitar, and gritty exuberance on Soulfire Live! The band whips up that quintessential Jersey shore elixir of rock and roll, soul, R&B, doo-wop, and blues that also fuels Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny’s halcyon boardwalk days.8 p.m. $45—$75. 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. More info here.—Rick Mason

Merciless Ghost @ Jazz Central

Merciless Ghost has always been a cool band name, but especially for a gig two nights after Halloween. The core trio of drummer Davu Seru, bassist Josh Granowski, and George Cartwright on reeds adds Noah Ophoven-Baldwin on cornet, who should slip into the ensemble’s brusque sense of tuneful, yet “outside” interplay with the right amount of turbulence. 8:30 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here —Britt Robson

Saturday 11.3

Local H @ Amsterdam

The Zion, Illinois duo just re-released their great 1998 album P ack Up the Cats on vinyl, and they’ll playing it front-to-back. A self-aware bounty of grunge/straight-up rock nuggets that might have made them a fucking mint if they’d released it four years earlier, Pack Up the Cats was produced by Roy Thomas Baker, godfather of every good song on the Power Loon family of radio stations, and it is to the Trans Am born. The triptych of “Hit The Skids/500,000 Scovilles/What Can I Tell You” really oughta be Gen X’s own deathless “Foreplay/Long Time.” And “What Can I Tell You” will make you want to buy a dirty jean jacket on the way to meeting that day’s step goals. Read more here . 21+. 7:30 p.m. $18/$23. 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul. More info here .—Steve Neuman

Sunday 11.4

Adam Meckler Orchestra @ Crooners Lounge

One of the advantages of Crooners expanding their space is that now the club can host an 18-piece jazz orchestra like this without too much cramping. Meckler’s first disc with his orchestra, When the Clouds Look Like This, from 2014, was notable for its stately intros and buffered brass—orchestra is the right word, as it doesn’t careen like a big band and has a Euro-classical rigor that sets up the improvisations well. Looking forward to hearing the new material. 7:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here . —Britt Robson

Cameron Graves @ The Dakota

Graves is the piano equivalent of his former high school classmate, saxophonist Kamasi Washington—a juggernaut of roiling jazz improvisation infused with speed of prog-rock and the weight of metal. Washington calls him “a musical genius” and whether as a co-founding member of the collective the West Coast Get Down, a key cog in Washington’s ensemble, or fronting the trio he brings into the Dakota, the “Planetary Prince” belongs in any conversation about the future of jazz. 7 p.m. $25-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here . —Britt Robson

WHY? @ The Cedar Cultural Center

Why? is the latest group to roll through the Twin Cities for an album-anniversary tour. Ten years ago, Alopecia was the band's breakthrough, a quirky and inventive mix of indie rock and left-field hip-hop, with frontman Yoni Wolf alternately recalling Aesop Rock and the Mountain Goats' John Darnielle over psychedelic and chamber pop beats. It remains Why?'s most popular album, and in addition to the tour, there's a new reissue available via Joyful Noise Recordings, featuring remixes by Boards of Canada and DNTEL. With Lala Lala and the Ophelias. 7 p.m. $18. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here. — Michael Madden

