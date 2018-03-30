The weekend's 7 best concerts: Mar. 30-Apr. 1

Friday 3.30

Ought @ 7th St. Entry

The Montreal four-piece Ought quickly came to occupy a certain niche in post-punk after their 2014 debut, More Than Any Other Day. But they’ve never restricted themselves, and on the new Room Inside the World, the band’s shape-shifting third album and first for Merge, they incorporate new-wave concision along with welcome anomalies like the stunning “Desire,” where frontman Tim Darcy is backed by a 70-piece(!) choir. With Flasher. 18+. 8 p.m. $13/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Michelle Kinney’s “What We Have Here” @ Jazz Central

Cellist Michelle Kinney has been a perpetually invaluable presence in ensembles that straddle jazz and “new classical” musics, most notably Jelloslave. For this gig she’s assembled a sextet (plus two—the Cunninghams from Fall of the House of Usher) of horns, strings, and voices for original compositions and an arrangement of Bon Iver’s “Flume.” 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Debbie Duncan @ Dakota Jazz Club

The Dakota was still in St. Paul’s Bandana Square when Debbie Duncan recorded the first live album at the jazz club 25 years ago. Last August she recorded again at the Dakota’s current Minneapolis digs, and she’ll now celebrate the album’s release there. The appropriately titled Full Circle captures the renowned Twin Cities’ First Lady of Song’s stylistic range, which encompasses jazz, blues, pop, soul, and gospel. The repertoire includes both standards and Michael Jackson, and revisits one tune, “(Pack Your) Suitcase Blues,” from the first live disc. 7 p.m. $25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Jeremy Messersmith @ First Avenue

Jeremy Messersmith is all over the map on his new album Late Stage Capitalism—and that’s not a bad thing. Over the course of 11 new songs, Messersmith time-travels to 1960s-era pop while taking detours to everything from a French-influenced cocktail party tune “Postmodern Girl” to an out-of-this-world orchestral “Once You Get to Know Us.” Castanets and trumpets infuse “All the Cool Girls” with Latin flair while pedal steel pushes “Fireflower” into Americana territory. Fret not, romantics; Messersmith does revisit his old stomping grounds—heart-wrenching love songs—on a couple tracks, most notably “Don’t Call It Love,” a mournful, string-laden lament in which he sings that love is “just a word that I don’t care to hear again.” Read our full interview with Messersmith here. With Monica LaPlante. 18+. 8 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Erica Rivera

Saturday 3.31

Soccer Mommy @ Bryant-Lake Bowl

Twenty-year-old Nashville native Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, followed a couple years of loose bedroom recordings with her first official album earlier this month. Produced by Gabe Wax (Fleet Foxes, the War on Drugs), Clean is a natural progression from those earlier sketches, its 10 introspective, sinuous songs exploring young-adult vulnerability and the downsides of romantic infatuation. With Madeline Kenney. 10 p.m. $10. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

TAO @ Orchestra Hall

TAO dazzles with Japanese taiko drumming and attendant dance and costumes that generate a splendid multimedia experience. Since performing at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, they’ve been a hot ticket, and this latest show, entitled “Drum Heart,” is ostensibly sold out, although late cancellations on classical subscription series events are common, and worth checking if you’re interested. 8 p.m.. Sold out. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sunday 4.1

Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson @ The Dunsmore Room at Crooners

You may have heard rumors that Sunday is Easter, which is historically not a notable day for secular pop music performances. But it’s an ideal time for gospel, and this pairing of two versatile local greats promises to be a special event, with each performer combining the passion of church music with some serious audience-wowing vocal technique. 6:30 p.m. $35-$40. 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley. More info here. —Keith Harris

