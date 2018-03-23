The weekend's 7 best concerts: Mar. 23-25

Friday 3.23

The Black Angels @ First Avenue

The Black Angels have been a steady psych-rock force for more than a decade now, keeping alive traditions established by bands like the 13th Floor Elevators while still being irrepressibly adventurous. For their fifth and latest album, 2017’s Death Song, the Angels connected with producer Phil Ek (Band of Horses, Fleet Foxes) for a reliably scorching, sweeping LP full of some of the band’s most locked-in musicianship yet. With Black Lips. This show is also the launch party for +1, the new First Avenue beer, brewed by Surly. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Kristoff Krane @ Icehouse

Minneapolis experimental-rap mainstay Kristoff Krane is still challenging himself, most recently with his two-part album Kairos. After last summer’s Pt. 1, Pt. 2—which Friday’s show celebrates—arrived this month. The pair of LPs demonstrates Krane’s mastery of his churning, stream-of-consciousness style. Though there’s no suppressing Krane’s idiosyncrasies, Kairos also benefits from assists by locals including Dem Atlas and Andrew Broder. With J. Plaza, Nazeem & Spencer Joles, and Student 1. 21+. 10:30 p.m. $8. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523. —Michael Madden

Ness Nite @ 7th St Entry

Nite’s new album, Dream Girl, proudly brandishes the confidence she developed during her time spent in Minnesota. It’s an album about taking ownership: of yourself, of relationships, of how the world sees you. The dreams on Dream Girl aren’t fantasies; they’re set in the reality that hard work and perseverance pay off. As Nite puts it on “Xtra,” “You want extra shit, you work extra hard/ Better push yourself for that push-to-start.” Read our full interview with Ness Nite here. With Dua, Izell Pyramid, and DJ Rowsheen. 9 p.m. $10/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Ryan Meaney

Zeitgeist tackles Julius Eastman @ Studio Z

Before there was a “new classical” music movement, Julius Eastman was fusing classical with pop with a minimalist fervor and presciently strident politics. A pioneer African-American composer born in 1940, he became too outrageous and radical to sustain a career and eventually had many of his scores confiscated while being evicted. He died alone of cardiac arrest at the age of 49. This four-day tribute to his works by Zeitgeist and special guests, which began Thursday night and continues through Sunday, is another chapter in the belated celebration of his genius. 7:30 p.m. $15 ($10 for seniors and students), $40 for a 4-day festival pass. 275 E. Fourth St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Holler House @ 331 Club

As its title suggests, Holler House/Technician Split is a 10-inch split vinyl EP that Holler House is releasing with fellow Minneapolis band Technician. The three tracks are large and dense, even intimidating. At times they collapse under their own mass, before finally climbing back to their rightful, relentless pace. If the band's debut, Lodge, was Holler House trying to figure out their sound, the EP is the work of a band hitting its stride. Read our full interview with the band here. With Technician and Deleter. 21+. 10 p.m. Free. 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Youa Vang

Saturday 3.26



Flamin’ Oh’s @ Hook and Ladder

Your chances to see the storied ’80s Minneapolis new-wavers aren’t as rare as they were back when the band first reunited in 1997. The three surviving Oh’s—singer Robert Wilkinson, guitarist Johnny Rey, and bassist Jody Ray—gig fairly regularly now. But that doesn’t mean you should pass up the chance to catch them. With Trash Street. 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Sunday 3.25



Graham Bramblett @ Icehouse

The Texan-born Bramblett had 10 years of “really great adventures” in Nashville before he relocated to Minnesota, where he’s become a steward of the Twin Cities country music scene. On his new album, Standard Harmony (the follow-up to his 2016 debut Under the Lights), the St. Paul singer blends swaying instrumentals with nostalgic storytelling. leading listeners to an imaginary sonic landscape that conjures first kisses, small-town gossip, and the delicate balance of saying just enough and not too much to your crush. Read our complete interview with Bramblett here. With Lakewood Cemetery and Peter Lochner. 5 p.m. $6/$8. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Erica Rivera

