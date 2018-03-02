Friday 3.2

Tune-Yards @ First Avenue

Merrill Garbus’ art-pop solo project-turned-duo has always challenged listeners, perfecting a kinetic, globally influenced clatter on Whokill, the most critically acclaimed album of 2011. The new I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, the first Tune-Yards LP with longtime contributor Nate Brenner aboard as an official member, is the project’s most theme-driven record yet, addressing race and intersectional feminism to admirable results. With Sudan Archives. 18+. 8 p.m. $26. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Miguel @ Palace Theatre

Los Angeles R&B star Miguel became one of the most compelling artists in his genre with 2012’s Art Dealer Chic EPs and the full-length Kaleidoscope Dream, expertly shaping fantastical psych-soul with slick, craftsman-like touches. He soon became a guy expected to deliver bona fide masterworks, he did just that with his fourth album, December’s gorgeously languid yet politically aware War & Leisure, which features Miguel’s biggest hit since 2012, the narcotized Travis Scott collaboration “Sky Walker.” With SiR and Nonchalant Savant. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $43.50/$63.50. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul. More info here. —Michael Madden

Sunny Sweeney @ Turf Club

Texas country singer-guitarist Sunny Sweeney is finally settling in. Last year’s Trophy was made with help from Dave Brainard’s production, Lori McKenna’s songwriting, and Trisha Yearwood’s vocal assists, but it’s still Sweeney’s most personal work to date. Case in point: the deceptively named “Bottle by My Bed,” in which Sweeney movingly sings of her experience with infertility. 21+. 7 p.m. $15/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

MGMT @ Myth

The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser debuted in 2007 with the album Oracular Spectacular and its three synthy, psychedelic, adventurous singles: “Time to Pretend,” “Electric Feel,” and “Kids.” MGMT’s proggier tendencies would keep them from maintaining that early popularity for a decade, but their brand-new fourth album, Little Dark Age, is their best and most accessible effort since that debut, full of relaxed, shimmery curios. All ages. 7 p.m. $45. 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood. More info here. —Michael Madden

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 3.3

Sonic Universe Project @ Walker Art Center

This is the premiere of a new sextet whose lineup is nothing short of spectacular, each member an innovative jazz veteran, several associated with Chicago’s renowned AACM. Two Minnesotans are aboard: versatile bassist Anthony Cox and multi-instrumentalist/creative juggernaut Douglas Ewart. They’re joined by trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith, a prolific, cross-genre composer; saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell, who co-founded the Art Ensemble of Chicago; drummer Hamid Drake, a pioneer of global rhythm explorations; and saxophonist Oliver Lake, an anchor of the World Saxophone Quartet. 8 p.m.$24-$30. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Why Khaliq @ 7th St Entry

The St. Paul rapper’s October 2017 full-length, The Mustard Seed, is full of dense, trend-dodging songs that bring to mind the conceptual odysseys of rappers like Chicago’s Mick Jenkins (who Khaliq unsurprisingly admires). But as smart as it is, the album is by no means pretentious—it’s as sonically welcoming as it is lyrically insightful, with a collection of supremely chill beats from producers including Minnesotans Been Reza and Ande Mariette. with Student 1, Destiny Roberts, Kaleen the Dream, and DJ Mac Tims. 9 p.m. $10/$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 3.4

Twin Talk @ Black Dog

Twin Talk is a trio from Chicago that mostly takes its time, making space for delicate improvisations that occasionally set the table for vocals from bassist Katie Ernst. Even when they make it snappy, as on the song “Paxton,” there’s the circular spaciousness of a repetitious groove that waxes and wanes in intensity. Dustin Laurenzi is the saxophonist and Andrew Green is on drums. If you miss them Sunday, they’re at Icehouse Monday on a bill with Nutria, another instrumental trio, from New Orleans. 7 p.m. $10 donation suggested. 308 Prince St., St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.