The weekend's 7 best concerts: June 29-July 1

Friday 6.29

Code Orange @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh metalcore crew Code Orange were unlikely Grammy nominees, but not undeserving ones. After two underground albums and a million comparisons to bands like Converge (whose Kurt Ballou produced those LPs), the band graduated to Roadrunner Records ahead of last year’s Forever. The consistently crushing breakthrough record features refreshing melodic support from guitarist and backing singer Reba Meyers. With Twitching Tongues, Vein, and Pyralis. All ages. 6:30 p.m. $17/$20. 6 Sixth St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

The Front Bottoms @ First Avenue

Plenty of groups with emo and punk tendencies inspire passionate fan bases, but Front Bottoms leader Brian Sella (who’s like a funnier Conor Oberst) has an uncommon knack for shout-along choruses and honest lyricism that makes listeners connect that much more powerfully. Ever prolific, the band found a perfect home on the Fueled by Ramen label in 2015, and they’ve since released two albums and May’s Ann EP. With Kevin Devine. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $25/$30. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Old Crow Medicine Show @ Palace Theatre

Last time they came through town, the 21st century string band Old Crow Medicine Show had just made its major label debut with a full-length, appropriately irreverent tribute to Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde. There’s a Dylanesque vibe to the detailed narratives on the sextet’s follow-up, Volunteer, as well, though these are actually country tall tales and rambling escapades from the Appalachians to Mississippi levees. Hot Nashville producer Dave Cobb unleashes OCMS’s inherent raucous, fiddle- and banjo-licked spirit with only occasional flourishes of uncharacteristic electric guitar, while tunes like “Look Away” tap the South’s tricky essence. Joshua Hedley opens. 8 p.m. $35-$55. 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 6.30

Spoon, Grizzly Bear @ Surly Brewing Festival Field|

On Spoon’s 2017 album Hot Thoughts, Britt Daniel continued to project a charming manliness as self-assured and opaque as his band’s arrangements are tense and coiled, over a groove that’s mutated through the years without losing its core identity (this band sure loves descending basslines), conveying you into a funhouse of intricately instigated sensation. Grizzly Bear dropped a new album last year as well, and Painted Ruins updates the band’s core chamber-folk sound without losing any of the essential elements that first got them noticed a decade ago. With Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. 18+. $41. 4:30 p.m. 520 Malcolm Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Kesha @ Mystic Amphitheater

The pop star triumphantly returned with one of last year’s best pop albums, Rainbow, bouncing back from years of alleged abuse by producer Dr. Luke. She’s spending most of the summer touring with Macklemore (whom she accompanied on last year’s First Avenue-referencing hit “Good Old Days”); this is one of her only shows this summer without the Seattle rapper. 8 p.m. $39. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. More info here.—Michael Madden

Joshua Redman @ Dakota Jazz Club

Old and New Dreams was a stellar ’70s/’80s quartet aimed at keeping alive the spirit of Ornette Coleman’s early acoustic work. The all-Coleman alumnae lineup was drummer Ed Blackwell, bassist Charlie Haden, trumpeter Don Cherry and saxophonist Dewey Redman, whose tenor-wielding son is now among the most imaginative and adventurous 21st century jazz artists. On Still Dreaming, a tribute to that band’s legacy, Joshua Redman and his also auspicious crew—cornetist Ron Miles, bassist Scott Colley, drummer Brian Blade—capture their predecessors inquisitive, crackling exuberance via originals and covers. 7 & 9 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 7.1

Dave Rempis and Brandon Lopez @ Jazz Central

Anticipating the fireworks of the 4th of July, the ever-active Chicago saxophonist Dave Rempis will generate an avant-garde ruckus with NYC-based Brandon Lopez. The pair have shared a band with trumpeter Nate Wooley but this is a relatively rare chance to hear Rempis duetting with a bassist rather than a drummer. Both are acutely attuned to the spontaneous combustion of improvisation. 6 p.m. $15. All ages. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.