The weekend's 7 best concerts: June 1-3

Friday 6.1

Scrunchies @ 7th St. Entry

Your new favorite Minneapolis DIY band has officially arrived. Formed by Kitten Forever’s Laura Larson, Scrunchies might not quite qualify as a “supergroup,” but the band—also including members of Sass, Double Grave, Bruise Violet, and Tony Peachka—is nevertheless Larson’s “dream crew.” They started buzzing even before playing their first show, and with the release of their debut LP, Stunner, an unrelenting, sneakily catchy 21-minute punk explosion, the excitement is proving more than warranted. With 26 Bats! and Zina. 18+. 9:30 p.m. $10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Zacc Harris Group @ Jazz Central

Guitarist Zacc Harris frequently indulges his softer side with this quartet, perhaps because Bryan Nichols is such an empathetic foil for that mood on electric keyboard. Pete Hennig is replacing JT Bates on the drums, and knows Zacc backwards and forwards from gigs with Harris’ Trio and the Atlantis Quartet, and Atlantis bassist and steadfast local presence Chris Bates rounds out a nifty ensemble. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here. — Britt Robson

Vijay Iyer & Teju Cole @ Walker Art Center Visionary jazz pianist and composer Vijay Iyer and writer/photographer Teju Cole present the Midwest premiere of their interdisciplinary project Blind Spot. It focuses on “humanity’s voluntary blindness to tragedy and injustice throughout history,” weaving Cole’s images and words with Iyer’s music, played with cellist Okkyung Lee and vibraphonist Patricia Brennan. Iyer, with St. Paul Chamber Orchestra members, will open with selected movements from his chamber pieces Time, Place, Action andMutations.$30. 8 p.m. 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. More info here .— Rick Mason

Saturday 6.2

Field Report @ Turf Club

Christopher Porterfield was once a member of DeYarmond Edison, the Eau Claire band best known for featuring a pre-Bon Iver Justin Vernon. Fronting Field Report, Porterfield has since found his lane as a rootsy songwriter. On the band’s third album, March’s Summertime Songs, Porterfield and the band experimented with synths and ambiance, resulting in a sound similar to the War on Drugs’ hypnotic heartland rock. With Alex Schaaf. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here. —Michael Madden

Lawrence English/Modify/IE @ The Cedar

The Cedar gets intellectually cosmic by delving into the essence of sound. Lawrence English has carved an original career out of the subject of listening, using field recordings as one of his introductory prisms. His own music is of a piece with his lectures and theories. Experimental sound artist Dean Berlinerbrau, aka Modify, and the local ensemble IE, who will be playing the music of Terry Riley, round out the bill. 8 p.m. $18 ($20 day of show). 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here . — Britt Robson

Jelloslave @ Open Eye Figure Theatre

The intrepid chamber music ensemble Jelloslave will perform three works chosen from a national competition for this fifth annual American Composers Forum Showcase. Even if you’ve never heard how wonderfully Jelloslave brandish their instruments, the lineup of two cellists, a drummer, and a tabla player makes for beguiling interpreters. The winning composers hail from Seattle (Nonesuch recording artist Robin Holcomb), Detroit (Harriet Steinke), and right here in St. Paul (local iconoclast Larry McDonough, who is celebrating the release of his new two-record set at the Black Dog the same night). All ages. 7:30 p.m. $10 donation suggested. 506 E. 2 4th St., Minneapolis. More info here . — Britt Robson

Sunday 6.3

Parker Millsap @ Turf Club

The Other Arrangements Parker Millsap alludes to in his fourth album’s title include moving pop-ward and “having a little more fun.” For the acclaimed Americana-tilting Oklahoman, who favored gospel, country, and blues-fueled rants about truck stops and old-time religion, the shift isn’t all that dire. Gospel, blues, plus soul and some punk attitude collude with rootsy rock’n’roll on the new disc, often in tricky arrangements whipped up by Millsap’s exuberant, multi-faceted vocals, while his clever lyrics now tend toward lust more than weighty issues. Travis Linville opens. 21+. 7 p.m. $16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here. —R ick Mason

