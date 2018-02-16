The weekend's 7 best concerts: Feb. 16-18

Friday 2.16

Artists For Eating Disorder Recovery @ Nomad World Pub

Organized by local MC Christopher Michael Jensen, this fundraiser (half the proceeds go to the Minneapolis-based non-profit the Joy Project) brings together a solid Twin Cities hip-hop-centered lineup that includes Manchita, Lizea Harper, YYY, Student 1, Yanna Ely, Minnie Blanco, as well as art by AnnaBOMB. 21+. 8 p.m. $10. 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Babatunde Lea @ Jazz Central

Just a couple days shy of turning 70, percussionist Babatunde Lea premieres a promising quintet, CHOMBO, which should further enliven his tropical jazz mélange. Folks like bassist Jax Ravel, drummer Kenny Washington (doubling here on timbales), and pianist Viviana Pintando all negotiate the intersections of funk, jazz and salsa with sass and intimacy. Trumpeter Treveris Arteaga is the lone horn. 8 p.m. $10. 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Buildings, Gay Witch Abortion @ 331 Club

The nimbly aggro local trio Buildings are hitting the road for a month-long tour of the south with heavy L.A. duo Big Business, starting Sunday, so they’ll say their temporary farewells at this free 331 show, where they’ll be joined by their frequent bill-mates, veteran noise duo Gay Witch Abortion and Den, from Chicago. 21+ 10 p.m. Free. 331 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Saturday 2.17

Valerie June, Birds of Chicago @ First Avenue

Tripping the temporal coil with Valerie June is an extraordinary journey into the mystic. Her exquisite synthesis of what she calls “organic moonshine roots” includes dusty country, Memphis soul, and chamber folk, while her idiosyncratic musical language—gospel murmurs, earthy moans, ethereal cries—spark innovative twists while contemplating eternity’s inevitable rush on The Order of Time. Sublime chamber Americana duo Birds of Chicago, boasting a new country-blues EP (American Flowers), opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $25. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Vieux Farka Touré @ Dakota Jazz Club

The title of Samba, Mali guitarist Vieux Farka Touré’s latest album, isn’t a reference to Brazilian music. In Songhai it means “second born,” which he is to late desert blues icon Ali Farka Touré, whose influence remains strong even as Vieux adopts elements of rock, reggae, funk, and the spirit of Jimi Hendrix. Recorded before a small audience, Samba sets songs about culture, family, and Mali’s political turmoil to hypnotic Saharan grooves, fueled by sinuous and skittering guitar, ngoni, and calabash. 7 p.m. $32—$38. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Cassandra Cole @ Aster Café

Though she’s written songs since age six, singer-songwriter Cassandra Cole has only recently recorded her original material. Tonight she’ll release one of those new tracks, funded by an Indiegogo campaign and recorded with Savannah Street Music. Cole will perform seven of her pop tunes which borrow stylistically from singer-songwriters like Annie Lennox, Tori Amos, and even Janet Jackson. Read our full interview with Cole here. With Syvers. $10. 9 p.m. more info here .—Erica Rivera

Sunday 2.18

Jeezy @ Music Hall Minneapolis

From the sonics of his early trap music to the way his hustler’s tales motivated later rappers’ come-ups, Jeezy, now 40, is easily one of the most influential MCs of the past two decades. In recent years, the bellowing Atlanta honcho has applied his O.G. status in different ways, from 2013’s socially aware Church in These Streets to December’s opulent Pressure. The latter’s “American Dream,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, was a hugely anticipated song that didn’t disappoint. With Tee Grizzley, the young face of Detroit street rap. 18+. 8 p.m. $38-$138. 111 Fifth St. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

